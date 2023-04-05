AlphaGraphics franchisee sales increase 23% in 2022

Leading marketing and print solutions provider opens 12 new locations

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, demonstrated tremendous growth in 2022 as its franchisee systems saw a 23% increase in sales throughout the year. In addition, the franchise added 12 new locations and 17 new owners, including transfers.

"The increase in sales is a testament to how hard our franchisees work daily," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "They are always looking for ways to evolve to continue providing reliable, high-quality services to our customers. That translates into franchise-wide success, which enables us to sell more franchise licenses to entrepreneurs. It truly takes a team effort for an entire franchise system to be successful."

AlphaGraphics' success is highlighted by the awards it received including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and being named to the publication's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. They were also named to the Franchise Times Top 500.

"Each year, our goal is to continue growing nationwide to ensure businesses have access to our services no matter where they are located," McPherson said. "As we plan for continued growth, we will remain dedicated to providing quality services that are an asset to the communities we serve."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphics.com/.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

