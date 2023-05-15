AlphaGraphics named a 2023 top franchise by Franchise Business Review

Leading marketing and print solutions provider recognized as a top business service, recession-proof franchise

DENVER, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, showcased its excellence in franchisee satisfaction after being named a top franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review.

AlphaGraphics ranked 40th in the "Large" category, which included franchise systems with 170 to 399 units. They were also named one of the top business service franchises and received recognition for being a recession-proof brand.

AlphaGraphics showcased its excellence in franchisee satisfaction after being named a top franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review.

"Franchise culture is one of the highest priorities for AlphaGraphics," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "While we understand financial criteria and market availability are important to own a franchise, it's not the number one determining factor for us. We focus on finding the right people that fit our franchise culture to ensure all parties flourish."

"The relationship between franchisor and franchisee resembles that of a marriage. If one party is disenchanted, it's difficult for the marriage to be successful. That's why we focus on giving our franchisees the necessary tools they need to thrive while also providing a culture, atmosphere and franchise community that they can enjoy. Based on our recognition by FBR, I feel confident in saying we continue to accomplish that goal year after year."

AlphaGraphics was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Its franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Based on the franchise owner satisfaction report, AlphaGraphics received positive results in six major categories: training and support, franchise system, leadership, core values, franchise community and self-evaluation. According to the report, 91% of franchisees enjoy operating their business, 91% of franchisees are likely to recommend the brand to others and 89% of franchisees feel supportive of each other.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them.

"This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics