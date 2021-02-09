AlphaGraphics named one of the largest printing operations by Printing Impressions

"Making this list by Printing Impressions showcases how well our center owners and leadership team work together," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "Last year was difficult due to the pandemic, but we took the necessary measures to ensure that we remained relevant in an environment that was in turmoil."

The Printing Impressions 350 ranking is based on annual sales with many companies self-reporting their numbers. The publication focuses on printing industry trends, with much of this year's content geared to the unsettled environment caused by COVID-19.

"The pandemic has caused many owners in the industry to rethink the way they do business and the products they provide," said McPherson. "Many of our centers had to pivot away from the traditional services they provided in order to focus on new revenue streams.

"That's why we feel that making this list this year means more than in previous years. It shows that as a brand, we made the necessary adjustments to allow our franchisees to continue thriving in a tough environment."

Many AlphaGraphics locations were able to shift toward different avenues to help keep revenue elevated. Yard signs pertaining to graduations and birthdays became popular. Some businesses also used AlphaGraphics to print "now open" signs to announce their re-opening after quarantines ended.

