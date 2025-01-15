AlphaSense Reflects on Record Award Wins for AI Innovation in 2024

News provided by

AlphaSense

Jan 15, 2025, 08:30 ET

Recognitions Highlight the Company's Momentum Heading Into 2025 

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today celebrated a landmark year of achievements in 2024, including record-breaking industry and individual award wins from prestigious organizations such as CNBC, Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., and more.

The accolades underscore AlphaSense's leadership in AI-driven market intelligence and its commitment to empowering decision-makers worldwide. Trusted by 88% of the S&P 100 and 80% of the top asset management firms, AlphaSense's innovative AI search capabilities and vast content library are indispensable tools for confident and efficient decision-making.

Top award wins in 2024 included:

"These recognitions are a testament to the transformative impact of AlphaSense's AI-driven search capabilities and our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Heather Zynczak, Chief Marketing Officer at AlphaSense. "2024 was a pivotal year for us, not just in terms of awards but in our ability to deliver meaningful value to our customers. As we move into 2025, these achievements inspire us to continue innovating and scaling our solutions globally."

The market intelligence leader also celebrates accolades for its leadership team: 

Building on this momentum, AlphaSense is poised for another groundbreaking year in 2025. The company plans to further expand its content and data offerings, enhance its AI capabilities, and deepen its impact across industries and geographies, reaffirming its role as the trusted partner for AI-driven market intelligence.

About AlphaSense
The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 2,000 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, Singapore, Canada, and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

Media Contact:
Remi Duhé
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AlphaSense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AlphaSense gewinnt den Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award für KI-gestützte generative Suche

AlphaSense gewinnt den Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech Award für KI-gestützte generative Suche

AlphaSense, die führende Marktintelligenz- und Suchplattform, gab heute bekannt, dass sie ein Gewinner des Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech...
AlphaSense remporte le prix Next Big Things in Tech de Fast Company pour sa solution Generative Search optimisée par l'IA

AlphaSense remporte le prix Next Big Things in Tech de Fast Company pour sa solution Generative Search optimisée par l'IA

AlphaSense, la plateforme de recherche et d'information commerciale, annonce aujourd'hui être lauréate du prix Next Big Things in Tech de Fast...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics