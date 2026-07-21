DETROIT, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a nationwide provider of critical power, motive power, and telecom solutions, today announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2, demonstrating the company's ability to protect sensitive government information and meet stringent U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements.

Alpine Power Systems Achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Compliance

CMMC is the Department of Defense framework used to assess whether contractors and subcontractors have the cybersecurity safeguards necessary to protect Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information. Level 2 aligns with the security requirements of National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 and addresses areas such as access control, incident response, system security, risk assessment, and sensitive data protection.

Achieving CMMC 2.0 Level 2 required Alpine to complete a rigorous independent assessment of its cybersecurity policies, processes, systems, and security controls. The assessment validated that Alpine has implemented the required safeguards for securely handling Controlled Unclassified Information across the systems and personnel included within its certified environment.

"Achieving CMMC 2.0 Level 2 compliance reflects the significant investment Alpine has made in cybersecurity, risk management, and the protection of our customers' information," said Wyatt Doyle, Vice President of Technology at Alpine Power Systems. "This was a rigorous, company-wide effort that required disciplined processes, strong technical controls, and the commitment of our entire team. Most importantly, it gives our government and defense customers greater confidence that Alpine is prepared to protect sensitive information while supporting their critical power infrastructure."

This compliance enhances Alpine's ability to serve federal agencies, defense contractors, and other organizations within the Defense Industrial Base. It also helps streamline qualification for opportunities involving Controlled Unclassified Information and provides government customers with independently validated assurance of Alpine's cybersecurity capabilities.

The CMMC 2.0 Level 2 compliance complements Alpine's existing compliance with NIST SP 800-171 requirements and its registration under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. Together, these credentials reinforce Alpine's commitment to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and the secure delivery of infrastructure solutions for government and defense applications.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in the industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified, and is also compliant with NIST Cybersecurity Standards and ITAR Regulations.

Related Links

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us

Certifications & Compliances: https://alpinepowersystems.com/resources/certifications-compliances

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems