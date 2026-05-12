PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a leading provider of motive and critical power solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ravin Energy LLC and Power-Full Warehouse Solutions, marking a major expansion of its Motive Power division into the West Coast.

These asset purchases represent Alpine Power Systems' 30th and 31st acquisitions, further advancing the company's national growth strategy.

Alpine Power Systems Acquires Ravin Energy and Power-Full Warehouse Solutions to Expand Motive Power Presence to the West Coast Alpine will operate out of Ravin Energy’s former facility located at: 4226 NE 161st Ave, Suite A, Portland, OR 97230

As part of the acquisitions, Alpine has secured the rights to become the Stryten Energy Representative for Portland and the entire state of Oregon, strengthening its ability to deliver industry-leading battery and charger solutions throughout the region.

Kevin Morrow, Owner and CEO of Ravin Energy LLC, will be joining Alpine along with the Ravin Energy Team. Mike Ham, Owner of Power-Full Warehouse Solutions based in La Center, Washington, will also be joining Alpine along with the Power-Full team, bringing additional operational strength and local market expertise to support continued growth in the region.

Alpine will operate out of Ravin Energy's former facility located at:

4226 NE 161st Ave, Suite A

Portland, OR 97230

These acquisitions mark Alpine's first Motive Power location in the state of Oregon, expanding its national footprint and enhancing service capabilities for customers in the Pacific Northwest.

Alpine's Critical Power Division has maintained a presence in Oregon since 2019, supporting mission-critical customers from its Arlington, OR location. The addition of both Ravin Energy and Power-Ful Warehouse Solutions strengthens Alpine's ability to serve customers across multiple power verticals throughout the region.

The new Portland facility will also serve as Alpine's newest PowerMAX inventory hub, offering the highest quality rental and certified pre-owned batteries and chargers. With inventory hubs now spanning coast to coast, Alpine is positioned to provide faster and more economical solutions to customers nationwide.

"Expanding into the West Coast is a significant milestone for Alpine's Motive Power Division," said Adam Cecil, President of Motive Power at Alpine Power Systems. "With the addition of Ravin Energy and Power-Full Warehouse Solutions, we're gaining strong local teams and operational expertise that position us to better serve customers with speed, reliability, and scale. This move reinforces our commitment to being a national leader with local support."

"Joining Alpine Power Systems creates exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers," said Kevin Morrow, Owner and CEO of Ravin Energy LLC. "Alpine's resources, service capabilities, and long-term vision make them an excellent fit for continuing the growth we've built in the Pacific Northwest."

"We're proud to become part of the Alpine organization," said Mike Ham, Owner of Power-Full Warehouse Solutions. "Their commitment to customer service and nationwide support will bring tremendous value to customers throughout the West Coast market."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in the industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified, and is also compliant with NIST Cybersecurity Standards and ITAR Regulations.

Related Links

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us

Portland Facility: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/locations/oregon/portland-oregon

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems