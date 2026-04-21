ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce the expansion of its Motive Power operations into the St. Louis market, highlighted by the opening of a new facility at 80 Weldon Parkway, Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043. Alpine's Critical Power and Telecom divisions will also operate out of this location, further strengthening the company's multi-division presence in the region.

Alpine Power Systems Expands Motive Power Presence with New St. Louis Operation & Facility

This expansion includes the addition of John Lusby, a seasoned Motive Power professional who will lead regional efforts and support continued growth across the Greater St. Louis area and surrounding markets. Alpine has also hired dedicated Motive Power service personnel in the region, establishing a strong local team to support customers with on-site service, maintenance, and rapid response capabilities. As part of this expansion, Alpine Power Systems has assumed responsibility for the former Stryten Energy Motive Power territory in the St. Louis market, ensuring continuity of service and support for customers in the region.

The new facility will operate as a full-service Motive Power hub, providing customers with new, rental, and certified pre-owned forklift battery and charger solutions, along with comprehensive maintenance and support services. This investment enhances Alpine's ability to deliver responsive, high-quality solutions to material handling operations throughout the region.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are and delivering the full scope of our Motive Power capabilities," said Adam Cecil, President of Motive Power at Alpine Power Systems. "With John's leadership and this new facility, we are well-positioned to provide best-in-class service, flexible power solutions, and long-term value to customers in the St. Louis market."

The St. Louis operation will support a wide range of industries, helping businesses improve uptime, increase operational efficiency, and better manage their power infrastructure with scalable, reliable solutions. Alpine will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of power solutions to the marketplace, including lithium, VRLA, and flooded lead-acid battery technologies to meet a wide range of operational needs.

This expansion is part of Alpine's broader growth strategy to expand its Motive Power capabilities and strengthen the national footprint of its PowerMAX brand, while continuing to deliver industry-leading solutions across Material Handling, Critical Power, and Telecom markets.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in the industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified, and is also compliant with NIST Cybersecurity Standards and ITAR Regulations.

Related Links

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us

St. Louis Facility: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/locations/missouri/st-louis-missouri

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems