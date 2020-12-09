Alpine Power Systems Expands Critical Power Division into the Northwestern U.S. with New Oregon Facility

Alpine has secured a new 6,000 square foot facility in Arlington, Oregon which will support their customers in the major metropolitan and rural areas of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Along with the new facility, Alpine has also invested in new vehicles, tooling and equipment for their Northwestern operation. Their Oregon Facility is located at 801 Airport Road, Arlington, OR 97812.

Alpine looks forward to providing best-in-class critical power solutions including battery systems, UPS systems, PDU's, generators, and testing equipment to customers across the Northwestern U.S.

Jon Centella, Alpine's Director of Critical Power Sales says: "Alpine is excited about our continued expansion into the Western United States. Our new Oregon facility solidifies Alpine as a true nationwide provider of power solutions, with a complete service organization from coast-to-coast. Alpine is committed to providing our current and future customers with best-in-class solutions for their critical power needs".

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

