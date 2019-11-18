Alpine Power Systems Expands into the Arkansas Motive Power Market

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is excited to announce that their Motive Power Division has expanded their footprint into the Arkansas market. The expansion of Alpine's motive power presence within the state of Arkansas has led to multiple sales and operational hires to help support their growth within the market. Alpine has secured a facility in Little Rock which will be utilized to service the entire Arkansas market including Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro and more. Alpine's Arkansas Facility is located at 8602 Riverwood Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72113.

Alpine will be providing the best-in-class products to the material-handling industry including new & used forklift batteries, chargers, watering systems, battery wash systems, and battery handling systems. Alpine has extensive experience with the latest motive power technologies including lithium, thin plate pure lead (TPPL), valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA), and fast / opportunity charging. Alpine's battery services for the material-handling industry include on-site battery and charger repairs, load testing, comprehensive maintenance programs, safety assessment services, and battery recycling.

Sean Davis, Alpine's Vice President of Sales says: "This expansion creates a nearly contiguous market for Alpine Power Systems, from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. Enhancing the customer experience is our priority and we are excited about the future in these areas."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in motive power, telecom, cable, and backup power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality & 14001:2015 Environmental, and soon to be 45001:2018 Health & Safety, Certified.

