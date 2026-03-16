ALS Network and ALS United Announce Call for Letters of Intent for New ALS Research Funding

Innovative proposals sought as part of expanding ALS Research Innovation Initiative

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network, in partnership with ALS United, today announced that Letters of Intent (LOIs) for ALS research funding will be accepted from March 16 through April 20, 2026, as part of the organizations' expanding ALS Research Innovation Initiative.

This joint funding opportunity reflects a growing commitment to advancing bold scientific ideas that have the potential to accelerate discoveries and improve outcomes for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Through this initiative, the ALS Network and ALS United are inviting researchers to submit innovative and imaginative proposals designed to drive meaningful advances in the ALS field. The funding opportunity underscores the power of collaboration in accelerating research and supporting new pathways toward treatments and cures.

"Collaboration is essential to changing the course of ALS," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Through partnerships like this with ALS United, we are able to invest in promising ideas and empower researchers who are working to unlock new possibilities for people living with this devastating disease."

The ALS Research Innovation Initiative is designed to support forward-thinking projects that challenge conventional approaches and push the field toward meaningful breakthroughs.

Researchers and institutions interested in applying are encouraged to review the guidelines and submit a Letter of Intent between March 16 and April 20, 2026.

Additional information about the funding opportunity and application process is available HERE.

Questions regarding the application process or the ALS Research Innovation Initiative may be directed to [email protected].

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the global discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and far beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit alsnetwork.org or email [email protected]. You can find the ALS Network on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

Media Contact:

Eric Beikmann - [email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network