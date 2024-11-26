LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO and HONOLULU, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each November, the ALS Network recognizes National Family Caregivers Month and pays tribute to the individuals who provide daily care and support to loved ones who are living with the challenges of ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a fatal, neurodegenerative illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. People with ALS lose the ability to move, speak, swallow, and, eventually, to breathe. People who have served in any branch of the military are diagnosed with ALS nearly twice as often as the general population. Currently, there are no known cures for ALS.

An ALS diagnosis impacts every aspect of a person's life as they adjust their efforts to meet ongoing work, family, personal, and financial obligations, which change as the disease progresses. Family caregivers encounter many difficulties in supporting their loved one with ALS, some of which include the often steep learning curve of how to provide assistance for physical limitations affecting mobility, swallowing, speaking, and breathing. Cognitive issues, including a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, present an extra layer of difficulty in providing care.

"As a part of our wraparound model of care, the ALS Network offers a variety of services and programs that focus on the whole person, including caregivers," said Audra Hindes, Vice President of Care Services. "We are an important partner in their circle of support."

The ALS Network provides tools and resources to empower caregivers, including:

Access to professional Care Managers who provide expert advice and assistance for people living with ALS and their loved ones.

Loans of durable medical equipment, including communication devices.

Referrals to ALS specialty care centers and clinics throughout California and Hawaii .

and . Emotional support, including 1:1 counseling, a free mindfulness and meditation app, and our monthly connection groups.

Resources for children and young adults who have loved ones facing ALS.

Quality of life grants in support of respite care, to provide a much-needed short-term break for family members and caregivers to regroup and recharge.

Online webinars are designed to answer questions about ALS from the perspective of caregivers and physicians.

All programs and services are free of charge for the ALS community. For more information and to be inspired by individuals and families who support important ALS Network programs for caregivers, please visit alsnetwork.org/national-family-caregivers-month .

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

