ALS ONE and the ALS Network Align to Scale ALS Research and Technology Impact Nationwide

ALS ONE will become part of the ALS Network, bringing Massachusetts research strength and corporate technology expertise to accelerate progress in ALS treatment and care.

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS ONE and the ALS Network announce a strategic integration that will unite the strengths of both organizations to accelerate progress toward faster research and improved access to care resources through ALS ecosystem enhancements and meaningful technological advancements for people living with ALS.

Together, ALS ONE and the ALS Network share a joint mission to advance care and treatments for ALS as quickly as possible. The strategic integration will strengthen research funding capabilities, expand the use of technology to improve patient outcomes, and create new opportunities to scale impact nationally, while preserving ALS ONE's long-standing commitment to supporting Massachusetts-based organizations and research partners.

"This moment marks a real inflection point for the ALS community," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "By bringing ALS ONE and the ALS Network together, we are pairing urgency with innovation - expanding access to care, accelerating research, and using technology in smarter ways, so that people living with ALS see progress sooner and feel the impact faster."

ALS ONE has played a critical role in funding research and supporting care initiatives in Massachusetts, and that commitment will remain a priority as it becomes a part of the ALS Network. ALS Network will continue to support key Massachusetts-based institutions and partners while expanding collaboration and funding opportunities nationwide.

"Partnering with ALS ONE over the past decade has been transformational for our work at the Healey Center for ALS," shared Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSC, Executive Director, Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute and Director, Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS. "We are excited that the original mission and vision of ALS ONE will continue through its partnership with the ALS Network and the expanded opportunities it will present for our research efforts and the ALS community around the country."

"This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to harness technology, collaboration, and a shared purpose to drive the next era of progress in ALS," shared James Berry, MD, MPH, Chief, Division of ALS and Motor Neuron Diseases, Mass General Brigham. "By building on the strong foundation created by ALS ONE and working together with the ALS Network, we have the potential to transform how we advance research, expand access, and serve the ALS community nationwide."

"Research gives us hope for the future, but care is about today. ALS ONE has helped shine a light on the real, immediate needs of people living with ALS and their families. I'm hopeful that through this new partnership, we will collectively continue to strengthen the connection between scientific progress and the compassionate, practical support people need right now," shared Ron Hoffman, Founder & CEO, Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS).

As part of the integration, both Mark Sullivan and Scott Gosnell, ALS ONE Board Members, will join the ALS Network Board of Directors to help ensure the mission and priorities of ALS ONE remain a central focus as the organization integrates. Michael Braun, ALS ONE Board Member, will join as an ALS Network Advisory Trustee.

"This is about scale, speed and staying true to our original mission," shared Mark Sullivan, president and CRO of Regulated Industries at Salesforce and chairman of the ALS ONE Board of Directors. "By joining forces with the ALS Network, we can unlock greater corporate funding for research, advance technology-driven solutions leveraging the Salesforce network, and continue to collaborate with the partners that ALS ONE has long supported. Most importantly, we are aligning around a single goal, delivering progress for the ALS community faster than ever before."

"ALS ONE was my father's vision to create a collaboration among the best and the brightest in the ALS field in order expedite the path towards a cure for ALS while improving care now," shared Scott Gosnell, son of ALS ONE Founder Kevin Gosnell. "We are incredibly proud of what ALS ONE accomplished over the past decade, and we know that through this integration, we will be able to continue advancing his vision and impacting the ALS community."

The integration is expected to be completed in 2026, following a phased consolidation process over the coming months, pending necessary regulatory state and federal processes and approvals. For more information about the ALS Network, visit: alsnetwork.org .

About ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the global discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and far beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit alsnetwork.org or email [email protected]. You can find the ALS Network on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

About ALS ONE

ALS ONE is ALS non-profit that supports a collaborative partnership of the top ALS experts from leading Massachusetts institutions, including ALS Therapy Development Institute, UMass Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS). The approach of ALS ONE is to leverage the expertise from each of the research institutions through the sharing of ideas and responsibilities to advance each of the strongest therapeutic opportunities identified forward. ALS ONE also works to improve care for persons living with ALS by creating more access to clinical trials through education, as well as providing technology, equipment, and support services through CCALS. For more information, visit ALSONE.org .

Media Contact: Eric Beikmann at [email protected] or 310.560.4726.

