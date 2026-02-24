ALS Network Welcomes ALStogether Slack Community, Expanding Digital Support and National Reach

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network announces that ALStogether, the rapidly growing online Slack community founded by ALS advocate Brooke Eby, is becoming part of the organization in a strategic integration designed to expand support, connection, and resources for people living with ALS.

ALStogether has emerged as a powerful and trusted peer-to-peer network, offering real-time community, shared knowledge, and emotional support to individuals navigating ALS.

"This moment reflects meaningful growth and forward momentum for the ALS community," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "ALStogether has become a trusted, thoughtfully designed peer support space where people living with ALS and caregivers show up for each other. By welcoming ALStogether into the ALS Network, we can expand its reach, connect more people to this vibrant community, and strengthen the support available across the ALS landscape. We are honored to steward this extraordinary resource and are deeply committed to carrying Brooke's vision forward."

Eby will remain actively involved as the community enters this new phase.

"We built ALStogether to make sure no one faces ALS alone," said Eby. "Joining the ALS Network means we can expand that mission, reaching more people and offering even stronger support."

The integration will enhance:

Digital peer support

Access to care resources

Advocacy engagement

Research participation opportunities

National visibility and impact

"This is not about replacing what exists," Strahl added. "It's about building on something beloved and trusted to expand what we can do together."

For more information and to become part of the ALStogether community, visit alstogether.org .

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the global discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and far beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit alsnetwork.org or email [email protected]. You can find the ALS Network on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

