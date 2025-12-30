ALS United Connecticut Ends 2025 with Significant Research Investment

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS United Connecticut increased its financial investment in ALS research throughout 2025, accelerating new approaches in ALS treatment, prevention, and understanding. These efforts include an initiative to pool dollars with 11 other ALS United member organizations to fund a robust portfolio of research innovation grants. The commitment and radical collaboration underscores ALS United's collective work to drive global research while strengthening expert care and bold advocacy.

"Being part of this collaborative effort to uncover new treatments, cures, and the causes of ALS is truly inspiring," said Jacky Rose, Executive Director of ALS United Connecticut. "We are honored to join with ALS United members in supporting these innovation grants that drive us toward urgently needed answers."

ALS United Connecticut expanded its research funding at a time when federal cuts threaten momentum in the field. By investing in high-impact scientific discovery, the organization continues to ensure progress does not stall for the ALS community.

Focused on maximizing impact through a centralized research program facilitated by the ALS Network, the partnership reduces infrastructure costs, eliminates duplication, and increases direct funding to fuel innovative, promising science. To learn more about ALS United Connecticut'sefforts visit ALSUnitedCT.org . To learn more about the ALS Network's leadership in facilitating collaborative research efforts visit alsnetwork.org/research .

About ALS United

ALS United is a collaborative network of independent nonprofit organizations across the United States, dedicated to supporting individuals living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and their families. With several members among the original founders of the national ALS movement over forty years ago, ALS United combines deep roots with innovative approaches to serve approximately half of the U.S. ALS population. Together, ALS United memberorganizations provide comprehensive local support services, fund critical research initiatives, and advocate for policies that benefit the ALS community, guided by their shared vision, "Together, we end ALS." For more information about ALS United visit alsunited.org or email [email protected] .

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork

Media Contact:

Eric Beikmann | [email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network