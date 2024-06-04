Alsace Wines Rocked New York City, Region Continues to Flourish across US Market

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Alsace USA, in tandem with Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, celebrated the 4th edition of Alsace Rocks, a trade, media and consumer campaign. This year's focus market was New York City and the program included events for trade and media along with free tastings for consumers at New York retail locations running until June.

Wine trade and media experienced the high-quality, variety, and versatility of Alsace wines at a tasting with 150 different wines from 30 producers and 9 winemakers on site at GH on the Park. More than 100 industry guests explored Crémant d'Alsace, Riesling (the region's calling card, and a perennial sommelier favorite), the three Pinots of Alsace - Gris, Blanc & Noir, Gewurztraminer, and blends. Tasting Talks hosted by sommelier ambassadors Matthew Kaner and Carrie Lyn Strong paired with producers offered insights into Alsace Pinot Noir (now authorized in 2 Grand Cru terroir as of the 2022 vintage), and one of France's best-selling sparkling wines, Crémant d'Alsace, which has also become a US fan favorite.

Wines by the following Alsace producers were featured at the tasting: Albert Boxler, Albert Mann, Allimant-Laugner, Barmès-Buecher, Cave de Ribeauvillé, Charles Frey, Dopff au Moulin, François Baur, François Schmitt, Gustave Lorentz, Hugel, Jean-Baptiste Adam, Josmeyer, Kirrenbourg, Kuentz-Bas, Léon Beyer, Lucien Albrecht, Maurice Schoech, Meyer-Fonné, Ostertag, Paul Blanck, Pierre Sparr, Ruhlmann Schutz, Saint-Rémy, Schlumberger, Schoffit, Specht, Trimbach, Valentin-Zusslin, Willm and Zind-Humbrecht. Wineries and their importers stressed the quality of connections made at the event, especially among the local retail and restaurant community.

"We were thrilled to bring Alsace Rocks back to New York City," commented Foulques Aulagnon, Export Marketing Manager of the Alsace Wine Board/Comité Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace (CIVA). "This is a dynamic market and we are so pleased to support our local partners and share Alsace wines with a wider audience." The US overall is the #2 export market in terms of value and #3 in volume. This market has grown 65% in value since 2013.

The Alsace Rocks program is part of a national campaign created by Teuwen in 2018, and rolled out by CIVA in 12 countries. This year's campaign also includes national media relations, influencer partnerships, and promotions with Wine.Com this summer and fall. Past iterations of Alsace Rocks events have taken place in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

To learn more and view Alsace Rocks participating retailers, visit alsacerocks.com. Stay up-to-date by following Wines of Alsace USA on Instagram @drinkalsace and Facebook @WinesofAlsaceUSA.

About Alsace Wines

Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the Vosges foothills, vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. Alsace grows seven main varieties including dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, elegant Pinot Noir, and more. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine, and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touch points, with powerful results.

