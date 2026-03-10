Alsana Continues Expansion of Virtual Eating Disorder Care, Now Accepting Clients in 40 States

Alsana is expanding virtual PHP and IOP services for adults and adolescents to 40 states by the end of March 2026.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana , an eating disorder treatment provider serving adult and adolescent clients nationwide, has continued to expand access to its virtual eating disorder treatment programs, now offering virtual partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) services in 40 states including newly-added states South Dakota, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Building on its 2025 growth, Alsana is working to extend virtual PHP and IOP services for both adults and adolescents to 40 states, further advancing its mission to bring eating disorder recovery within reach for individuals and families across the country.

For many communities, specialized eating disorder care remains difficult to access. Virtual treatment helps close these gaps by connecting clients with a multidisciplinary care team while allowing them to remain in their home environments.

"Recovery begins with access, with the simple possibility of being supported where you are," said Jordan Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Alsana. "At Alsana, we exist to be a source of hope and healing in the world. Every new state we reach means more individuals and families can find help, connection, and a path forward, no matter where they call home."

Alsana's virtual PHP and IOP programs provide structured, comprehensive care that integrates medical, therapeutic, and nutritional support through secure telehealth platforms. Virtual treatment also supports continuity of care for clients transitioning between levels of treatment or seeking specialized services not available in their local communities.

"Our work is rooted in connection and in honoring each person's unique recovery story," said Keesha Amezcua, LMFT, CEDS-C, Chief Clinical Officer at Alsana. "Through our Soul Hearted approach, virtual care allows us to meet individuals in the context of their everyday lives in the places where recovery truly unfolds. Expanding into new states means more opportunities for people to feel supported, understood, and guided toward meaningful healing as well as more opportunities for people to access care in places where it has historically not been available."

Alsana's virtual programs serve both adults and adolescents and are designed to provide structured support while allowing clients to maintain school, work, and family connections. Programs are in-network with most major insurance providers, further helping reduce barriers to specialized care.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating disorder treatment provider with virtual partial hospitalization ( PHP ) and intensive outpatient ( IOP) programs across the United States for adults and adolescents, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP / IOP programs in Alabama and California. Alsana exists to be a source of hope and healing in the world. Its eating disorder treatment programs bring a whole-person approach to care, empowered by its unique level system, The Recovery Story. Alsana serves adult and adolescent clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as diabulimia.

