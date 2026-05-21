Alsana Releases 2025 Clinical Outcomes and Perception of Care Data Highlighting Meaningful Progress in Eating Disorder Recovery

New outcomes and perception of care data highlight significant improvements in eating disorder symptoms, emotional well-being, quality of life, and patient satisfaction across Alsana's treatment programs.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, a nationally recognized provider of eating disorder treatment, today released its 2025 patient outcomes data, highlighting measurable progress across multiple dimensions of recovery. Reflecting the self-reported experiences of 93 clients treated in Alsana's programs, the findings demonstrate meaningful improvements in eating disorder symptoms, anxiety, depression, emotion regulation, and quality of life.

Key findings include:

A 29% reduction in eating disorder symptom severity during treatment, as measured by the Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire (EDE-Q)

Average discharge scores below the EDE-Q remission threshold, marking a notable milestone in recovery progress

A 22-point improvement in quality of life scores among residential clients

Measurable reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms

Improved emotion regulation skills, which support long-term recovery

92% of patients reported they would recommend Alsana to others seeking eating disorder treatment

94% of patients reported being very satisfied with the care they received

Strong experiences of affirming care, with 97% of patients describing Alsana as an accepting and affirming environment, and 96% of patients saying they felt able to show up authentically and be respected

96% and 98% of patients reported that their gender and sexual identity, respectively, were respected and affirmed by staff

"At Alsana, we have built a unique culture and value system that we call Soul Hearted leadership, and one of the core components in our Soul Hearted approach to care is clinical integrity," said Jordan Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Alsana. "This means we utilize current research and the highest standards to ensure we always do what's right for our clients, our teams, and our field. As we continue to invest in our clinical integrity, we hold ourselves accountable to measure outcomes, learn from the individuals we serve, and continually refine the care we provide. These findings reflect significant clinical progress, and they also represent something more human: courage, trust, and the possibility of healing."

The Recovery Story framework guides Alsana's multidisciplinary care model. While validated assessment tools help quantify patient progress, Alsana's clinical approach also prioritizes identity, emotional well-being, relationships, and the lived experience of treatment.

More specifically, the outcomes data shows measurable improvements across co-occurring mental health and emotional regulation domains, including:

State anxiety scores improved by an average of 5.82 points

Trait anxiety scores improved by an average of 4.99 points

Depression severity decreased by an average of 3.52 points

Emotion regulation scores improved, reflecting stronger coping skills and emotional processing

"Our clinical approach recognizes that transformative recovery involves more than symptom reduction. It helps individuals rebuild trust with themselves, strengthen emotional resilience, and reconnect with a life that feels meaningful and sustainable," said Keesha Amezcua, LMFT, CEDS-C, Chief Clinical Officer at Alsana. "While these outcomes are encouraging, they are also part of an ongoing commitment to learning. Through continued data collection and measurement-based care, we can better understand how recovery unfolds, strengthen what is working, and continuously refine our treatment to provide the most thoughtful, effective support possible."

In addition to measurable clinical outcomes, perception of care data reinforced the trust, connection, and sense of support that remain essential to long-term recovery. 92% of patients said they would recommend Alsana to others seeking eating disorder treatment, while 94% reported being very satisfied with the care they received.

Patient experience data also highlighted the importance of affirming, identity-conscious care as part of the recovery experience. Clients overwhelmingly described Alsana as an affirming care environment, with 97% reporting that Alsana was accepting and affirming, 96% saying they felt able to show up authentically and be respected, and strong affirmation around both gender identity (96%) and sexual identity (98%).

As Alsana continues to expand its outcomes tracking efforts, these findings reflect a broader commitment to transparency, continuous refinement, and advancing eating disorder care.

To learn more about Alsana's 2025 patient outcomes, click here.

Families, providers, and community partners are encouraged to reach out to learn more or submit an inquiry.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating disorder treatment provider with virtual partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP ) programs across the United States for adults and adolescents, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama and California. Alsana exists to be a source of hope and healing in the world. Its eating disorder treatment programs bring a Soul Hearted approach to care, empowered by its unique level system, The Recovery Story. Alsana serves adult and adolescent clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as diabulimia.

Learn more at www.alsana.com.

SOURCE Alsana