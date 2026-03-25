Alsana Expands Adolescent Eating Disorder Care with Launch of In-Person PHP in Westlake Village, California

The new day treatment program offers structured, whole-person care for adolescents ages 12–17.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, today announced the launch of its in-person Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) at its Westlake Village, California location. The program, which is now accepting inquiries, expands access to specialized, developmentally appropriate care for adolescents ages 12–17.

This expansion comes at a critical time. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders in 2025 found that the global prevalence of eating disorders is projected to continue rising through 2035, with adolescents and young adults (10–24) noted as a high-risk group.

The new program provides six to eight hours of programming per day, five days per week, offering a structured and supportive treatment environment while allowing adolescents to remain connected to home and family life. Rooted in Alsana's whole-person, Soul Hearted approach, care extends beyond symptom reduction to address the emotional, relational, and developmental aspects of recovery.

The in-person adolescent day treatment program includes:

Approximately four therapeutic group sessions per day

Weekly individual therapy with a Primary Therapist

Weekly supportive-other session to engage families and caregivers

Weekly nutrition counseling

Weekly yoga and movement experiences

Hands-on cooking experiential sessions to support nourishment and life skills

The program also incorporates Family-Based Treatment (FBT), empowering caregivers to play an active, supported role in their child's recovery while strengthening the family system as a whole. It is in-network with major insurance providers, helping to reduce barriers to care for families seeking support.

"Adolescence is a pivotal time, one where early, meaningful intervention can change the trajectory of a young person's life," said Jordan Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Alsana. "With the addition of in-person PHP in Westlake Village, we are increasing access to care that meets adolescents where they are, while surrounding them with the structure, connection, and support needed to begin healing."

Designed with both adolescents and their families in mind, the program integrates therapeutic, nutritional, and experiential care to foster resilience, strengthen relationships, and support sustainable healing.

"Eating disorder recovery is not one-dimensional, especially for adolescents," said Keesha Amezcua, LMFT, CEDS-C, Chief Clinical Officer at Alsana. "Our Recovery Story clinical framework invites each adolescent to explore who they are beyond the eating disorder, creating space to rediscover themselves, rebuild connection, and begin writing a future rooted in possibility."

The in-person adolescent PHP complements Alsana's existing continuum of care for teens, including in-person Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) and virtual PHP and IOP services in 40 states. It also reflects the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to specialized eating disorder treatment across levels of care. Additionally, Alsana delivers in-person and virtual services for adults with programs in California and Alabama, with all levels of care.

Families, providers, and community partners are encouraged to reach out to learn more or submit an inquiry.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating disorder treatment provider with virtual partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP ) programs across the United States for adults and adolescents, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama and California. Alsana exists to be a source of hope and healing in the world. Its eating disorder treatment programs bring a whole-person approach to care, empowered by its unique level system, The Recovery Story. Alsana serves adult and adolescent clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions. Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as diabulimia.

Learn more at www.alsana.com.

SOURCE Alsana