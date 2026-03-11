Alsco Uniforms Acquires Advanced Linen Service

Strategic acquisition strengthens Alsco Uniforms' presence across Northern and Central California while expanding service capabilities for regional customers.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated leader in uniform and linen laundry services, today announced the acquisition of Advanced Linen, a uniform and linen provider serving California's Bay Area, Central Valley, and Monterey Bay.

This acquisition aligns with a long-standing approach to growth for Alsco Uniforms — partnering with respected local companies and continuing the customer relationships they have carefully built over decades. Those relationships are the foundation of the business and will remain a top priority throughout the transition and beyond.

Gordon Hickman, President and co-owner of Advanced Linen, stated that he and his partners carefully chose Alsco Uniforms as the company they trust to take care of their customers moving forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to service, integrity, and customer support.

The companies stated that throughout the acquisition process, Advanced Linen's customers can expect a seamless transition with no disruptions to linen services. Alsco Uniforms reaffirmed their emphasis on quality, responsiveness, and reliability.

"Our focus is simple," said Bob Steiner, CEO of Alsco Uniforms. "We are committed to continuing the great customer partnerships Advanced Linen has built and ensuring every customer feels confident about who is serving them today and into the future. Since 1889, we have delivered hygienically clean linens and uniforms to businesses in communities around the world, along with our many other services."

By combining Advanced Linen's established customer relationships with the operational scale, infrastructure, and long-standing expertise of Alsco Uniforms, customers will benefit from a stable, experienced service provider positioned to support their needs well into the future.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. They are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry and other services and products to more than 350,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco Uniforms on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco Uniforms.

