ALTA Celebrates 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Becoming Law

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, issued the following statement after the bipartisan, bicameral 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law.

ALTA applauds congressional leaders in both chambers, President Trump and the Trump Administration for their focus on addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing American families: the need for more attainable, sustainable homeownership opportunities.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act represents a significant step forward in expanding America's housing supply, modernizing federal housing policy and improving access to the American dream of homeownership. At a time when housing affordability remains a top concern for families across the country, this new law demonstrates that leaders in Washington can come together around practical solutions that help homebuyers, homeowners and communities.

"ALTA congratulates Chairman Tim Scott, Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren, Chairman French Hill, Ranking Member Maxine Waters and congressional leaders for advancing this historic legislation," said ALTA CEO Chris Morton. "This is a big win for the American people. Homeownership is one of the most important ways families build stability, security and generational wealth, and the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is an important step toward helping more Americans achieve that dream."

ALTA has long advocated for policies that expand housing opportunities while preserving the essential safeguards that make the U.S. real estate system secure, reliable and trusted. As policymakers continue to advance housing affordability solutions, ALTA remains focused on ensuring that homebuyers and lenders are protected from fraud, forgery, title defects and other risks that can threaten property ownership.

"The title insurance industry is integral to these conversations because fraud is unaffordable," Morton said. "For most Americans, a home is the largest financial investment they will ever make. Title professionals work every day to identify and prevent fraud before a real estate transaction is completed and to provide lasting protection for homeowners and their property rights. As policymakers work to make housing more affordable, it is critical that we also preserve the safeguards that protect families from losing what they worked so hard to achieve."

ALTA thanks Congress for its leadership in passing this landmark legislation and recognizes President Trump and the Administration for their continued focus on housing affordability. The title insurance industry welcomes the opportunity to work with the Administration, Congress and policymakers at all levels of government on further efforts to expand homeownership, protect consumers, combat real estate fraud and safeguard property rights for all Americans.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact: Alisa Mairone

Direct Office Line: 202-261-0305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association