ALTA Study Highlights Complexity of Title Production and Critical Role of Professional Expertise

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced a new study underscoring the extensive research, analysis and problem-solving title professionals perform to produce a clean and insurable title before a real estate transaction can close.

The report, Measuring the Complexity of Title Production: A Study of Operational Demands, Risks and Curative Challenges, surveyed 449 title professionals across 47 states and examines the work required to identify risks, review property records and resolve issues before issuing title insurance.

"Technology and artificial intelligence are helping the title industry become more efficient, and our members are embracing those innovations," said ALTA CEO Chris Morton. "But resolving issues in a property's ownership history still depends on professional expertise. Title experts play a critical role in protecting consumers by resolving problems before closing and ensuring buyers receive clear and insurable title."

The study highlights the depth of this work:

More than 80% of purchase transactions require reviewing at least 11 documents, while 21% involve more than 50 records tied to a property's ownership history.

while tied to a property's ownership history. Nearly 60% of transactions require clearing three to five title issues before closing.

before closing. More than half of title professionals spend at least 11 hours each month on fraud prevention , addressing risks such as wire fraud , identity theft and forged documents.

, addressing risks such as wire , identity theft and forged documents. Mortgage payoffs occur in more than 90% of transactions, while HOA dues and transfer fees appear in nearly 57% and must be resolved before closing.

Title production begins with a comprehensive search and examination of a property's history, often spanning decades of records from multiple sources. Professionals review deeds, mortgages, liens, easements and probate filings to identify issues that could affect ownership.

When problems are identified, the curative process begins. This may involve resolving unpaid liens, correcting legal description errors or coordinating with lenders and government offices to obtain releases for prior mortgages.

Despite increasing operational demands and growing fraud risks, investments in technology and process modernization have improved efficiency. According to industry analysis, the cost of title insurance coverage has decreased by about 5% in recent years, while the cost of other types of insurance has skyrocketed.

Title insurance protects buyers and lenders from financial losses caused by title defects such as liens, ownership disputes, recording errors or undisclosed heirs. Unlike other forms of insurance that manage risk after a loss occurs, title professionals work to identify and eliminate risks before closing.

"The title process is far more than a document check," Morton said. "It's a detailed review of a property's history and a problem-solving process that helps ensure buyers can take ownership with confidence."

The full study is available at alta.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact: Alisa Mairone

Direct Line: 202-261-0305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association