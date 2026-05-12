ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Presents $5,000 Grant to Friendship Place at ALTA Advocacy Summit

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the title insurance industry, today presented a $5,000 grant to Washington, D.C.-based Friendship Place during ALTA's Advocacy Summit at The Westin DC Downtown.

The grant supports Friendship Place's work empowering people experiencing or at risk of homelessness to attain stable housing and rebuild their lives. Earlier this year, the Foundation awarded $126,000 in grants to 21 nonprofit organizations across the United States, supporting charities that expand housing opportunity and strengthen communities. ALTA Good Deeds Foundation grants support nonprofit organizations nominated by ALTA members that are making meaningful differences in their local communities.

"As ALTA gathered in Washington this week, we wanted to support a local organization doing important work to help people achieve stable housing. Friendship Place's mission speaks directly to that need, and we were proud to present this grant in support of its work," said Steve Day NTP, board chair of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation and past president of ALTA.

Friendship Place Vice President of External Affairs Chris Rutledge joined ALTA leaders for the check presentation Tuesday morning. The presentation took place at the start of ALTA's annual Advocacy Summit, which brings title professionals to Washington to meet with lawmakers and discuss the role of title insurance in protecting consumers, preventing fraud and supporting affordable homeownership.

Friendship Place is the premier housing service provider for people experiencing homelessness in the Washington, D.C., region. Its goal is to end homeless in Washington, D.C. and to establish a sustainable model which can be replicated across the nation. In fiscal year 2025, Friendship Place's programs ended or prevented homelessness, found employment, and provided critical, life-changing services for more than 5,443 people.

"The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation showcases the generosity and civic spirit that runs throughout the title industry," said Chris Morton, CEO of ALTA. "Our title professionals do a lot in their communities. That is part of why we are here to advocate at the Capitol — we want elected officials to see that title industry people are not only on the front lines fighting fraud and protecting consumers in real estate transactions, but also giving back in meaningful ways in their communities."

About the Foundation

Since its founding in 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded nearly $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting causes that strengthen families, promote housing stability, and enrich communities.

For more information on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, including grant programs and how to support its mission, visit www.altagooddeeds.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact: Alisa Mairone

Direct Line: 202-261-0305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association