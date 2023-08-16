ALTA Foundation Donates Emergency Grant Following Hawaii Fires

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, focusing on rapid response and recovery for the recent devastating, deadly wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Working quickly, the Maui Strong Fund already has granted more than $4.3 million so far to organizations such as the American Red Cross (Pacific Islands Region), which is focusing on sheltering people who have been displaced by the fires; the Family Life Center, which is providing shelter services in Kahului, Hawaii, and is at capacity; Maui Economic Opportunity, which is securing transitional housing for those affected by the Maui fires; and many more.

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board awarded the emergency grant to aid in any capacity as needed following the Maui fires, which are responsible for the deaths of more than 100 people and the displacement of more than 1,400 others.

"ALTA and its members are grieving for our family, friends and communities impacted by the tragedy in Maui," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "An ALTA member on the ground told the association that they are seeing the 'grace and kindness people can muster in the midst of trauma.' This emergency grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will help facilitate the critical work being done in direct response to Maui's needs."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the people on the island of Maui, especially those who lost or are missing a loved one or no longer have a home or business," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "The devastation created by the Maui wildfires will last for years. With the ALTA members' support of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, we are able to assist with basic needs and hopefully the recovery of a paradise."

Since October 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $739,000 in grants to 125 community nonprofits in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

