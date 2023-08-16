ALTA Foundation Donates Emergency Grant Following Hawaii Fires

News provided by

American Land Title Association

16 Aug, 2023, 15:29 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, focusing on rapid response and recovery for the recent devastating, deadly wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Continue Reading
ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the American Land Title Association.
ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of the American Land Title Association.

Working quickly, the Maui Strong Fund already has granted more than $4.3 million so far to organizations such as the American Red Cross (Pacific Islands Region), which is focusing on sheltering people who have been displaced by the fires; the Family Life Center, which is providing shelter services in Kahului, Hawaii, and is at capacity; Maui Economic Opportunity, which is securing transitional housing for those affected by the Maui fires; and many more.

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board awarded the emergency grant to aid in any capacity as needed following the Maui fires, which are responsible for the deaths of more than 100 people and the displacement of more than 1,400 others.

"ALTA and its members are grieving for our family, friends and communities impacted by the tragedy in Maui," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "An ALTA member on the ground told the association that they are seeing the 'grace and kindness people can muster in the midst of trauma.' This emergency grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will help facilitate the critical work being done in direct response to Maui's needs."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the people on the island of Maui, especially those who lost or are missing a loved one or no longer have a home or business," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "The devastation created by the Maui wildfires will last for years. With the ALTA members' support of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, we are able to assist with basic needs and hopefully the recovery of a paradise."

Since October 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $739,000 in grants to 125 community nonprofits in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

Contact: Megan Hernandez                                                          
Office: 202-261-0315     
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association

Also from this source

New Nevada Law Will Protect Homebuyers from Predatory Contracts

ALTA, OLTA Applaud Ohio for Passage of NTRAPS Bill

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.