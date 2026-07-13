ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $10,000 Emergency Grant to Support Wildland Firefighter Families

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced a $10,000 emergency grant to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides financial assistance and other resources to the families of wildland firefighters who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

The emergency grant comes as active wildfires continue to impact communities across several states and follows the recent tragic loss of three wildland firefighters who died while battling fires near the Colorado-Utah border. While the Wildland Firefighter Foundation is based in Idaho, its mission and support extend to wildland firefighters and their families nationwide.

"Wildland firefighters put themselves in harm's way to protect lives, homes and communities," said Steve Day NTP, board chair of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation and past president of ALTA. "In the wake of this recent tragedy and during a challenging wildfire season, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is honored to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the families who rely on its critical assistance during moments of unimaginable loss and hardship."

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation provides immediate and long-term support to families of wildland firefighters who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, including financial assistance, help with medical and funeral expenses and other family support services.

"This emergency grant reflects the title insurance industry's commitment to helping communities in times of urgent need," said Chris Morton, CEO of ALTA. "Through the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, our industry is proud to stand with the brave men and women who protect communities across the country and to support the families behind them."

About the Foundation

Since its founding in 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting causes that strengthen families, promote housing stability, and enrich communities.

For more information on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, including grant programs and how to support its mission, visit www.altagooddeeds.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact: Alisa Mairone

Direct Office Line: 202-261-0305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association