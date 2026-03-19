ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $126,000 to Support 21 Local Nonprofits Nationwide

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the title insurance industry, today announced $126,000 in grants to 21 nonprofit organizations across the United States, supporting charities that work at the local level to expand housing opportunity and strengthen communities.

Each organization will receive a $6,000 grant. The announcement was made during ALTA EDge, the American Land Title Association's spring conference in Frisco, Texas.

The grants support nonprofit organizations nominated by ALTA members that are making meaningful differences in their local communities.

"These grants reflect the deep commitment of the title insurance industry to the communities where we live and work," said Steve Day NTP, board chair of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation and past president of ALTA. "Our members believe in giving back and supporting organizations that provide vital services, from housing support and food assistance to youth programs and community development. We are proud to help these organizations continue their important work."

The following organizations will receive $6,000 grants:

The Assistance Center of Colin County, Plano, Tex.

Boys & Girls Club of Salem, Marion and Polk Counties, Salem, Ore.

Connect Community Village Inc., Somerset, Ky.

Evening With The Stars, Vermillion, S.D.

Fighting Children's Cancer Foundation, Fairfield, N.J.

Food Pantry in Tool, Texas, Tool, Tex.

Friends in Tents and Community Outreach, Akron, Ohio

Haus of Codec, Providence, R.I.

HAVEN Violence Prevention and Support Services, Portsmouth, N.H.

Homes for Families, Woodland Hills, Calif.

Kentucky Senior Games Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MAMA's House of Hope, Marion, Wis.

NeighborWorks Boise, Boise, Ida.

Operation Love, Anderson, Ind.

Rebuilding Together Greater Bismarck/Mandan, Mandan, N.D.

Rural Resources Inc., Greeneville, Tenn.

The Pearl Mae Foundation Inc., Jupiter, Fla.

The Shepherd's Table Inc., Silver Spring, Md.

Thrive With Autism Foundation, Magnolia, Tex.

United Way of Delaware County – Young Adult Transitional Living Program, Delaware, Ohio

VFW National Home for Children, Eaton, Mich.

"The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation showcases the generosity and civic spirit that runs throughout the title industry," said Chris Morton, CEO of ALTA. "Every day, title professionals work behind the scenes to help families achieve the dream of homeownership. Through the Foundation, our industry is also proud to support organizations that strengthen communities and improve lives across the country."

About the Foundation

Since its founding in 2020, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has awarded nearly $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting causes that strengthen families, promote housing stability, and enrich communities.

For more information on the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, including grant programs and how to support its mission, visit www.altagooddeeds.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, represents an industry comprised of more than 17,000 title insurance companies operating across the nation, with over 90% being small businesses.

Contact: Alisa Mairone

Direct Office Line: 202-261-0305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Land Title Association