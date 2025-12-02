Alta Rayzor Ranch Now Open in Denton: Luxury Living with Resort-Style Amenities

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, is pleased to announce that Alta Rayzor Ranch is now open and accepting move-ins. The new apartment community, professionally managed by Greystar, will finalize construction by early 2026.

Wood Partners' Alta Rayzor Ranch is now open and accepting move-ins. The community is in a prime location and offers a boutique rental experience.

"Alta Rayzor Ranch brings a boutique rental experience to everyday living," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Alta Rayzor Ranch's premier location provides a community feel with best-in-class shopping and dining opportunities at your doorstep. We are devoted to assisting the city's positive growth by developing new, high-quality multifamily apartments with the community needs in mind."

Alta Rayzor Ranch offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, featuring luxury finishes and layouts ranging from 712 sq. ft. to 1,342 sq. ft.. Inside each home, residents will find designer cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Spa-inspired bathrooms feature rainfall showers and framed mirrors, while wood-style luxury vinyl flooring adds warmth and durability throughout. Select homes offer dual-tone paint, personal gated yards, and extra-large closets for added storage.

Alta Rayzor Ranch is designed for an elevated lifestyle, featuring a resort-style pool with firepit lounges, co-working spaces for remote work, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, and a dedicated bark park for pets.

The community's location is one of its greatest advantages. It sits in the heart of Rayzor Ranch, Denton's most vibrant mixed-use area, offering easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, and scenic trails. Alta Rayzor Ranch is also conveniently close to the University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University, and I-35, making commutes to Dallas and Fort Worth quick and effortless.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit altarayzorranch.com or call 940-283-7682.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

