Wood Partners Expands its Presence in Nashville with 328-Unit Alta Beacon

The multifamily community is located on the edge of one of Nashville's fastest-growing neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners has officially closed on Alta Beacon in Nashville, Tennessee. The 328-unit, wrap-style multifamily community will break ground next month and is slated to deliver first units in Q2 of 2026.

Located on the edge of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, just a few blocks south of downtown, Alta Beacon offers residents convenient access to one of Nashville's fastest-evolving neighborhoods. The area is seeing the arrival of ultra-luxury brands such as Hermès and Brunello Cucinelli, positioning Wedgewood-Houston as a growing destination for dining, retail and culture.

"Nashville's multifamily market continues to show strong demand, and Alta Beacon allows us to deliver a thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich community that meets the needs of today's renters," said Andrew Steffens, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "We're looking forward to starting construction in the midst of the neighborhood's explosive growth and at a time when other comparable projects are stalling. I can't express how proud I am of our local team for continuing to pursue and execute on exceptional investment opportunities."

Situated upon a 60-foot bluff, the 5-story community will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment layouts. Future residents can enjoy protected high-rise quality views, a clubhouse, a fitness area, a resort-style pool, an indoor sky deck with a large exterior deck, dog yards, a pet spa and gate-protected structured parking.

Upon completion, Wood Partners will have delivered more than 3,500 units across Nashville. Earlier this year, the firm broke ground on Alta Gallatin, a 372-unit multifamily community situated on 35 acres. That project will include a commercial component at the entrance, along with a clubhouse, fitness center, business hub, pool, dog park, amenity lawn and for-rent detached garages. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

