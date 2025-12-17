Wood Partners and Clarion Partners Break Ground on Alta Metro Center in Aurora, Colorado

The multifamily developer brings 365 units to one of the fastest-growing cities in the state

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint-venture between national multifamily developer Wood Partners and Clarion Partners officially broke ground on Alta Metro Center in Aurora, Colorado, the largest suburb of Denver and the state's third-largest city. The 365-unit project is slated to be delivered in Q1 2028. The investment is located within an Opportunity Zone, a geography established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, incentivizing development in under-served areas in exchange for investor tax savings.

Alta Metro Center is conveniently located within the larger Metro Center master-planned development, a walkable district that brings together residential, retail and civic uses. As part of this broader vision, the multifamily community will contribute to the area's emphasis on art, incorporating colorful, creative installations throughout, including two distinct pocket parks featuring functional art, seating areas, play zones and outdoor fitness spaces. The community also sits just a few blocks from a light rail station, providing residents with direct transit access across the Denver metro area.

"Alta Metro Center reflects our continued focus on building communities that offer more than just a place to live," said Walter Armer, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "The community's walkable setting, access to transit and proximity to a mix of uses create a neighborhood feel we know residents value. We look forward to delivering a project that supports the long-term growth and vibrancy of Aurora."

"Alta Metro Center aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in well-planned transit-oriented environments in high-growth markets and in product that provides residents a best-in-class living experience," said Ian McKay, Senior Vice President at Clarion Partners. "As an Opportunity Zone investment, it provides investors with tax advantages while also supporting long-term economic development in a growing part of the Denver metro. We're excited to partner with Wood Partners on a project that we believe will serve as a catalyst for the area for years to come."

The four-building, four-story community features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts. The main building will include a clubhouse leasing center, a fitness center, a pool, a lounge and a gaming area with a kitchen. Additional amenities, including a library and lounge zone, a micro-fitness area and a dog washing station, will be located throughout the other three buildings.

Earlier this year, Wood Partners broke ground on Alta Flatirons in Superior, Colorado, a 251-unit community located on one of the last remaining parcels of the Downtown Superior Masterplan. Additionally, Wood Partners has two other communities available for lease in the area, including Alta Piney Creek, a 186-unit community in southeast Aurora and Alta Mile High, a 216-unit community south of the Mile High Stadium in Denver.

A Clarion Partners joint venture successfully completed delivery of the first phase of The Gild, a best-in-class apartment community located adjacent to the Alta Metro Center site. With thoughtfully designed residences, modern amenities, and a commitment to resident comfort, The Gild is quickly establishing itself as a desirable address in the area. Its completion underscores Clarion's dedication to creating well-rounded, amenity-rich living environments like Aurora's Metro Center — a standard carried forward with Alta Metro Center.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com .

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the Firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $73 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum. The firm is currently invested in over 170 properties located in Opportunity Zones. Clarion Partners is an independently operated specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com .

