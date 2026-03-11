AltaMed Health Services Named Great Place To Work® Among Leading Health Care Organizations

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaMed Health Services, the nation's largest federally qualified health center (FQHC), is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their experience working at AltaMed. According to the most recent Trust Index™ Survey, 85% of employees said AltaMed is a great place to work, 28 points higher than the national average. In addition, 94 percent of employees report feeling good about how AltaMed contributes to the community, and 89 percent said they are proud to tell others they work for the organization. Overall, the complete survey results rank AltaMed among the nation's leading health care organizations.

AltaMed Health Services employees operate a mobile health unit in the community.

"As a mission-driven organization serving more than 700,000 patients across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, our employees are at the heart of everything we do," said AltaMed President and CEO Cástulo de la Rocha. "This certification reflects the culture we have built together, one rooted in trust, respect and a shared commitment to a workplace that supports our people so they can deliver high-quality, compassionate care to the communities we have served for generations."

Natasha Milatovich, Chief Human Resources Officer, EdD, MBA, MHRM, SHRM-SCP, added, "Rather than work-life balance, I believe in work-life integration—designing organizations that support personal, professional, family, and community well-being. That integration is what makes AltaMed a great place to work."

Employing more than 5,700 people largely from the communities it serves, AltaMed employees lead with purpose to meet the needs of their patients. With services ranging from dental, women's health, pediatrics, and urgent care, AltaMed teams are empowered to address complex needs, health and social needs that make a difference in their patients' lives.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.careers.altamed.org.

About AltaMed Health Services

AltaMed understands that when people receive care that considers their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. Since 1969, we have delivered complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities— is focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE AltaMed Health Services