Altamont Capital Partners Announces Billy Medof as Operating Partner to Support Firm's Packaging Industry Investments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) today announced that Billy Medof has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. In his new role, Billy will accelerate Altamont's investment thesis within the corrugated packaging industry, drawing on his nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience in the industry. Billy previously served as both President of Georgia Pacific (GP) Corrugated and business leader for GP's Sheet Feeders, which are subsidiaries of Koch Industries. Most recently, Billy was CEO of Procure Analytics, a group purchasing organization ("GPO") and Genstar portfolio company, helping its 1,000+ member companies achieve needle-moving savings across categories including MRO, packaging, and freight.

Billy's industry expertise will allow Altamont to dedicate new focus and capabilities to the pursuit of partnerships in a growing and sustainable industry. Customer needs are evolving and intensifying – from growing eCommerce channels and direct-to-consumer brands, to manufacturers seeking supply chain resiliency while maintaining working capital discipline. This demands packaging suppliers stay nimble, capable, reliable, and customer-first always. Altamont and Billy's shared vision is to build a national corrugated business that combines the best of what makes independents great with the latest in digital production technologies, automation, workflows, and software.

"We believe Billy's experience will be a key factor as we continue developing our thesis," said Randall Eason, a Managing Director and co-founder of Altamont. "We're excited to connect with founders and owners who share our commitment to people-driven cultures, including through broad-based equity programs in concert with our role as a founding partner of Ownership Works, and want to join us in growing their business."

"Independent, nimble corrugated box manufacturers are on the cutting edge in delivering services, products, branding, and value to their customers," said Chase Beeler, a Principal at Altamont. "We likewise believe that there is substantial value and opportunity in building a platform capable of delivering the benefits of national scale with local presence in the industry."

"I'm looking forward to working closely with Altamont as they continue building world-class businesses, particularly within the corrugated packaging market," said Billy. "Altamont's partnership-first approach, talented team, and committed, patient capital are a winning combination for founders and owners looking to grow their business and offer even greater value to their customers, employees, and investors. I'm excited to apply this approach alongside my experience as we build partnerships within the packaging industry. Serving independent box makers as the leader of GP's Sheet Feeders was incredibly fulfilling, and I am excited to work again with the great people in our industry."

At GP, Billy's business supplied corrugated sheets to independent box makers across the country and finished boxes to some of the most sophisticated, demanding industrial and consumer packaging consumers in the U.S. Billy's team led the U.S. corrugated market in developing and deploying wide-web digital printing. Passionate about the packaging industry, Billy also served five years on the executive committee of the Fibre-Box Association, including his role as Vice-Chair.

He has also held roles at Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, and GE Capital. Billy is a veteran of the United States Army and received his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He received his MBA from Columbia University.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $4 billion in assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

