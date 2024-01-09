Altamont Capital Partners Makes Investment In Mini Melts USA, A Leading Frozen Novelty Company

Investment to Focus on Distribution Channel Growth and Further Geographic Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) today announced an investment into Mini Melts USA, LLC (Mini Melts), a leading brand in premium, beaded, single- and bulk-serve frozen novelty products based in the Philadelphia area. Altamont is partnering with the CEO and Founder of Mini Melts USA, Dan Kilcoyne, to provide growth capital to support the ongoing expansion of the company's distribution footprint and manufacturing capabilities. Dan will remain CEO of the business and a major investor alongside Altamont and existing shareholders.

From its humble beginnings two decades ago with a single vending machine, Mini Melts now serves over 30 million cups per year of its premium frozen novelty products. The company distributes nationally to over 15,000 locations, including convenience and drug stores, family entertainment centers, zoos, amusement parks, malls, sports venues, and more. The brand is experiencing incredible growth and momentum and is currently the second fastest growing frozen handheld treat in the convenience store channel (according to IRI data; 52 weeks ending September 30, 2023). Mini Melts was also selected as one of Bain & Company's 2023 Insurgent Brands, which recognizes accomplished companies in the fast-moving consumer goods sector that outgrow their category by 10 times.

"Mini Melts has established itself as a leader in frozen novelties. The brand's products are some of the highest selling single-serve products in on-the-go locations today. We believe the beaded ice cream category has expandable growth potential," said Altamont Principal Kabir Mundkur. "Mini Melts brings moments of joy to life with a product that's quite simply delicious. We are excited to invest in the brand and bring Mini Melts into more consumers' hands while fostering new and exciting innovation in the future."

Mini Melts manufactures in Connecticut using a proprietary cryogenic freezing process and distributes across its network of over 20 distribution centers. The company expects to open numerous new distribution centers in 2024 and continue to expand its fully integrated, white glove distribution model. Mini Melts delivers its frozen novelty products by hand, ensuring customers receive the highest quality product.

"The fully integrated white glove distribution model is a real difference maker. It enables an entirely seamless experience for the company's channel partners, and a better quality product for consumers," said Altamont Managing Director Kevin Mason. "This model is made possible by the world class team supporting the Mini Melts brand, a team that we felt an immediate cultural connection with and that we are honored and thrilled to be partnering with."

"Our partnership with Altamont will bolster our growth plans, allowing us to spread into new markets and grow with new customers," said Mini Melts USA CEO and Founder Dan Kilcoyne. "We have experienced exponential growth over the past several years and are focused on reaching across the entire country and innovating for our valued customers. We are excited to leverage Altamont's experience scaling family-owned businesses and in multi-unit operations, food manufacturing, and distribution to support our next phase of growth."

About Mini Melts Ice Cream

Mini Melts is one of the fastest-growing ice cream novelties nationwide. The company distributes Mini Melts ice cream – including popular flavors, such as Cotton Candy, Cookies & Cream, and fan favorite, non-dairy Rainbow Ice – through Automated Kiosks, Grab and Go Freezers, custom serving carts, and huts all with -40F cryogenic freezers. A premium ice cream experience, Mini Melts is made with 14% butterfat, a competitive advantage in the space and a contributing factor to their customer's increased sales. Mini Melts is headquartered in the Philadelphia Metro Area with a manufacturing facility in Norwich, Connecticut, and distribution centers located across the United States.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $4 billion in assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including multi-unit consumer, specialty manufacturing and distribution, industrials, financial services and business services. For more information, visit www.altamontcapital.com.

