AltaPointe Health Expands Access to Care, Serving More Individuals Across Alabama

MOBILE, Ala., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AltaPointe Health continues to strengthen its commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health care, ensuring more individuals and families receive the support they need. Recent data highlights significant growth in services. Data shows services increased from 1.4 million in 2023 to over 1.9 million in FY 2025, indicating higher demand and broader access to care.

AltaPointe's Access to Care team plays a critical role in connecting people to services quickly and efficiently. In 2025 alone, the team answered more than 66,000 calls during business hours, along with over 6,000 after-hours crisis calls, demonstrating the growing demand for mental health support. Additionally, more than 8,000 calls were answered through the 988 Lifeline Center, reinforcing the organization's role as a vital resource for individuals in crisis across the region.

AltaPointe provides a comprehensive system of care, including 22 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), eight Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), two psychiatric hospitals, and more than 100 programs across seven counties. This wide network allows the organization to meet patients where they are, offering both behavioral and primary care services in a coordinated approach.

The organization's continued growth reflects a broader understanding of the importance of mental health. From crisis intervention to ongoing treatment, AltaPointe remains focused on delivering compassionate, patient-centered care.

"Mental health care is vital to the overall health and strength of our communities. As awareness continues to grow, more individuals are reaching out for support," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of AltaPointe Health. "Our dedicated team is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care that empowers individuals on their journey to mental and physical wellness, while working to remove barriers and ensure help is accessible whenever it's needed most."

AltaPointe Health encourages anyone in need of mental health services to reach out at (251) 450-2211. Help is also available 24/7 through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

About AltaPointe

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry. Learn more about AltaPointe's services for adults and children at www.AltaPointe.org.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems