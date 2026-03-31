AltaPointe Health Now Providing Breakthrough Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

MOBILE, Ala., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Depressive Disorder is one of the most prevalent and challenging diagnoses among AltaPointe Health's 45,000 patients.

"Depression doesn't always look the way people expect—it can be quiet, hidden, and carried behind a smile," explained Dr. Sandra Parker, AltaPointe Health's Chief Medical Officer, dual board-certified in adult and child/adolescent psychiatry.

Research indicates that many patients do not achieve remission with first-line antidepressants and continue to struggle despite multiple treatments.

AltaPointe's private practice branch, BayView Professional Associates, has introduced a new transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) machine to expand treatment options for patients with depression—especially those who have not responded to traditional therapies.

The BrainsWay Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation system is a noninvasive, FDA-cleared treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the brain's mood circuits. Unlike medication, which affects the entire body, this therapy targets specific brain regions and does not cause systemic side effects.

Recent clinical studies show that about one in three patients who receive Deep TMS achieve complete remission—even after failing traditional therapies. Deep TMS provides an additional option for these individuals.

Treatments are outpatient and typically last about 20 minutes per session over several weeks. The technology uses a specialized H-Coil design to provide deeper, broader stimulation of targeted brain structures. The treatment is generally well-tolerated, with minimal discomfort and no need for anesthesia or recovery time.

With Medicare and many private insurers covering TMS treatment for depression, providers report that the new machine increases access to evidence-based care and offers renewed hope for patients seeking relief from persistent symptoms.

"Depression can make people feel isolated and overwhelmed, but it's important to remember that help is available, and healing is possible. No one has to face it alone. Reaching out for support is a powerful first step toward hope and recovery," added Dr. Parker.

About AltaPointe

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems