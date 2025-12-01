The Vitamin Shoppe® Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments in Digital Marketing and Inventory Planning

Monika Grabania joins as Vice President, Digital Marketing and Erica Evans joins as Vice President, Inventory Planning, to accelerate digital growth and enterprise-wide operational excellence

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced two executive appointments that further strengthen its leadership team and support the company's new era of growth and transformation. Monika Grabania has been named Vice President, Digital Marketing, effective today, and Erica Evans was appointed Vice President, Inventory Planning earlier this fall.

"These appointments represent a dynamic next step for The Vitamin Shoppe as we continue building out a high-performance organization aligned with our bold growth ambitions," said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. "Monika and Erica each bring deep experience at world-class brands and exceptional executional capabilities in their areas of expertise. Their leadership will be instrumental as we elevate the customer experience, hone our digital capabilities, and strengthen our operational excellence to fuel this next phase of our evolution and expansion."

Grabania and Evans are the latest in a series of high-impact appointments to The Vitamin Shoppe's leadership team. As previously announced, Mike Forbes joined as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer in August, and Kate Vukelich was named Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer in October.

Monika Grabania Appointed Vice President, Digital Marketing

In her new role, Grabania will oversee The Vitamin Shoppe's digital marketing organization, leading efforts to deepen customer engagement, strengthen loyalty, and expand the brand's reach across all digital channels. Her purview includes growth marketing, CRM, loyalty programs, and data strategies that shape the end-to-end digital customer journey and support the company's long-term value-creation plan.

Grabania brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global beauty, retail, and consumer brands. Most recently, she served as Head of Digital Transformation, Media and E-Commerce for Flora Food Group North America, a unit of KKR Private Equity. In that role, she built the company's digital infrastructure, launched its e-commerce and CRM capabilities, and drove a 13x increase in e-commerce sales in under four years, including a major acceleration of digital marketplaces. Grabania's prior experience includes serving as Vice President, Omni-Media & Data Strategy at L'Oréal USA; Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Media Strategy at A&E Television Networks; and Senior Partner, Group Director at Mindshare/Unilever.

"I'm thrilled to join The Vitamin Shoppe at such a pivotal and energizing moment for the brand," said Grabania. "There is an incredible opportunity to create more meaningful, data-driven connections with our customers, and I'm excited to partner with this talented team to help spark a new generation of digital innovation and change."

Grabania holds an MBA in Marketing and Business Management from Silesian Polytechnic University in Poland and serves as a mentor for the digital upskilling and advancement of women in business.

Erica Evans Named Vice President, Inventory Planning

Evans leads enterprise-wide inventory planning, forecasting, and allocation at The Vitamin Shoppe, ensuring optimal product availability, channel efficiency, and sales productivity across the company's omni-channel network.

She joined The Vitamin Shoppe with more than 20 years of leadership experience in merchandising and inventory roles across a range of retail channels, including direct-to-consumer, subscription services, marketplaces, and brick-and-mortar. Evans previously served as Vice President of Merchandise Planning, Allocation, and Inventory Management at GNC, and as Managing Director of Praia Beauty Group. Earlier in her career, Evans spent over 13 years in senior merchandising and planning roles at HSN, including Vice President of Merchandising across its beauty, apparel, fitness, and wellness divisions.

"I'm excited to join The Vitamin Shoppe and contribute to such a mission-driven brand that has so much momentum," said Evans. "Optimizing our inventory planning is a critical key to unlocking new growth opportunities across stores and digital. As we implement AI and machine-learning capabilities, we have an enormous opportunity to improve our forecasting, enhance agility, and build an even more efficient inventory ecosystem that supports every aspect of the business."

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe® is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and Whole Health Rx™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 640 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe