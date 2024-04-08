Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Provides Alts Technology to Concorde Investment Services

AIX platform automates and streamlines investing process for advisors, investors



PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange ("AIX") entered a partnership with Concorde Investment Services, leveraging AIX's proprietary technology to automate alternative investing processes for Concorde, its advisors and their clients.

WHY IT MATTERS TO AIX

Concorde is a recognized alternative-investments leader. Based in Ann Arbor, Mich. , Concorde operates as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), full-service broker-dealer and insurer.

WHY IT MATTERS TO CONCORDE

AIX's data-driven technology increases efficiency and reduces risk for Concorde and its clients. The platform dramatically reduces Not-In-Good-Order (NIGO) errors, a barrier to investing in alternatives. NIGO errors occur when investment documents are incorrect, outdated or lack vital information, like signatures.

FROM THE EXECUTIVES

Concorde President and CEO Danielle Delongchamp said, " Partnering with AIX allows Concorde to provide our representatives - especially those that offer alternative investments, DSTs, and 1031 offerings - and their end investors with a streamlined technology solution to meet each client's unique investing needs. "



"We're particularly excited about AIX's ability to dramatically reduce NIGO errors, its easy-to-use interface with digital signature and straight-through processing, and its capability to deliver private placement memorandums (PPMs) electronically," she said.





AIX Chief Operating Officer Brad West said, "Working with an alts leader like Concorde tells the market that AIX is winning at automating the alternatives investing process. We look forward to working with the Concorde team to help serve their devoted clients."

HOW AIX WORKS

The platform functions as a workflow management solution with data populating forms and relevant systems automatically, streamlining the investing process for advisors, clients, sponsors, custodial parties, home offices, and compliance.

AIX supports the full-capital alternatives life cycle including data rooms and electronic delivery of offering materials; all-digital transactions, from opening an account to subscriptions, transfers, redemptions, maintenance, and servicing; and post-trade account monitoring, including transaction history, statements, K1s and 1099s, fund communications, and consolidated reporting.

ABOUT AIX

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform improving processes to buy, own, and sell alternative investments. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn.

