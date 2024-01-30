Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Reports Record 2023 Growth, Driven by Enhanced Alts Services and Expanded Client Relationships

AIX offering now encompasses full-capital alts lifecycle; maintains industry-low NIGO rates

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange ("AIX"), a market leader that simplifies alternatives investing, reported record 2023 growth as it expanded its platform to support the full-capital alts lifecycle, continuing its mission to make alts investing a point-and-click, all-digital experience benefitting investors, advisors and all industry players.

AIX's user community grew nearly 6x from 2022 with more than 3,000 individual users active at year-end. The company also added 170 new funds, up 62%, the result of its expanded product menu, appealing to wealth management firms.

AIX CEO Joe Ujobai said, "It was a milestone year for the AIX team and our customers as we continue to grow and collaborate with our substantial network of partners - including investment and wealth managers, transfer agents, custodians, administrators, and other service providers. This network is setting new standards for client and advisor experience across all product structures and investor segments."

"As we enhanced our platform, grew relationships with current clients and added substantial new business, our team maintained an exceptional level of service, as demonstrated by the growth of our clients' businesses and the industry's lowest not-in-good-order (NIGO) rates, approaching zero," he said.

Additional examples of AIX growing scale in 2023:

AUM facilitated through purchase transactions increased nearly 4x from 2022 to $1.07 billion as market participants continue to move to AIX's technology-driven model when investing in alternatives.

More than 100 wealth management firms transacted on the AIX platform, an increase of 67% that was driven by the company's ability to connect sponsors with advisor and investor communities that are important to them.

The year ended with great momentum as AIX entered or enhanced numerous partnerships with alternatives-oriented firms, including DAI Securities , Concorde Investment Services , Virtus Real Estate , Hamilton Point Investments and others. The company plans to announce more alliances with registered investment advisors, independent broker dealers and other participants early this year as it works with existing and new clients to optimize the customer experience, launch new investment solutions, and enter new markets.

AIX's support of the full-capital alternatives lifecycle includes data rooms and electronic delivery of offering materials; all-digital transactions, from account opening to subscriptions, transfers, redemptions, maintenance, and servicing; and post-trade position monitoring, including transaction history, account statements, K1s and 1099s, fund communications, and consolidated reporting.

The AIX platform turns the often-chaotic, time-consuming and historically paper-based alts investment process into a fully digital experience through its data-driven workflow management solution. Under the AIX platform, data populates forms and relevant systems automatically, creating a seamless experience for all involved – advisors, clients, sponsors, custodial parties, home offices, and compliance personnel. This enables the fluid movement and transfer of data, connecting all parties dynamically and eliminating manual interventions that often hinder the alternative investing process.

ABOUT AIX

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups - wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX simplifies alts investing and accelerates industry growth. For more information, visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn .

