Alteryx Aims to Accelerate Data Literacy Across the Globe, Advancing Skills at its Inspire Europe

IRVINE, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today released the 2019 Data and Digitization Report, providing an in-depth view of how companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are leveraging data analytics in their digital transformation journeys. The report's findings will be a central discussion topic at the company's fourth annual European customer conference, Inspire Europe 2019, where more than 2,000 data-centric business people, customers and partners are converging to build skills and share knowledge about the future of data analytics.

The report surveyed more than 3,000 businesses across EMEA and APAC, uncovering three key areas of focus: Embedding data and analytics into both business strategy and culture, addressing data literacy across the organization and removing the constraints of legacy technologies. An executive summary of the report is available here.

"One of the emerging themes in the report, and in conversations with our customers, is the importance of data literacy across all functions of the enterprise," said Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer of Alteryx. "Professionally trained data scientists are in short supply, yet the pressure for workers at every level in the organization to make faster, better, more informed decisions is accelerating. There is no question that fostering a data literate workforce—that enables both citizen data scientists and advanced data scientists—is key to driving digital transformation."

Gartner predicts that, "by 2020, 50% of organizations will lack sufficient artificial intelligence (AI) and data literacy skills to achieve business value."1 Alteryx believes this shift underscores the pressing need for a data literate workforce to drive successful digital transformation strategies. The 2019 Data and Digitization Report provides deeper insights into how businesses in EMEA and APAC are thinking about and responding to this challenge:

Only one in four businesses self-report that they have entered the mature stage of their data analytics journey, and even those businesses indicate significant gaps in data literacy and skills across their workforce.

Almost three quarters of survey respondents agree that data is key to driving their business forward.

More than one third of respondents report significant investments in data platforms and services to support the advancement of data and analytics in their organizations.

More than two thirds agree that empowering people—the human element—is critical to digital transformation and maintaining a competitive advantage as the half-life of companies continues to shrink.

Jacobson continues, "At Alteryx, we have long-believed that a world-class data analytics organization requires the right technology, the right strategic focus, an analytics culture and ultimately, the right talent. The most forward-thinking, competitive businesses are approaching data analytics in this holistic way and are elevating it as a strategic priority in 2020. With the most robust, end-to-end analytics platform on the market—combined with the power of our highly-engaged Alteryx Community of more than 100,000 members—we are committed to helping companies achieve analytic maturity and unlock business value."

The two-day Inspire Europe event is another way Alteryx is helping businesses and individuals develop data literacy skills and take on modern-day analytics challenges. Attendees are invited to put their analytics skills to the test with all levels of Alteryx Certification, compete head-to-head in the Alteryx Grand Prix, tackle challenges in the Solution Center and connect with like-minded members of a global community. The conference presents expert and interactive content designed to inspire attendees and push the boundaries of what is possible with data science and analytics.

1 Gartner, Information as a Second Language: Enabling Data Literacy for Digital Society, Valerie Logan, September 21, 2018

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

www.alteryx.com

