Alteryx and Udacity Partner to Bring AI-Powered Analytics Upskilling to All

Expanding Data Science Education Helps Meet Growing Demand for Analytics and AI Expertise

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , a leader in AI for enterprise analytics, announced a strategic partnership with digital education pioneer Udacity, now part of Accenture, to launch a comprehensive course on the fundamentals of data preparation with Alteryx Designer. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding data and AI literacy to millions of potential learners worldwide.

The new course Data Preparation with Alteryx, available on Udacity's project-based learning platform, offers hands-on training in Alteryx Designer. This course equips learners with essential data preparation skills required for predictive analytics and AI implementation. Comprehensive data preparation enables teams to harness AI's potential to drive data-driven decisions and optimize business outcomes across various industries.

Udacity also introduced a free beginner course, Discovering Predictive Analytics with Alteryx, designed to provide foundational knowledge in data analytics, making these essential skills accessible to learners at all levels. This partnership comes at a crucial time when global enterprises increasingly seek to build a workforce skilled in scaling business-critical insights that improve revenue, reduce risk, and provide competitive advantage.

"In any modern organization, the demand for analytics talent is going to continue to grow exponentially," said Jason Belland, vice president of SparkED, Alteryx's global education program. "Our partnership with Udacity allows us to meet this requirement head-on and empower millions with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy."

Udacity's platform, which has served 21 million registered learners since 2011, will now offer Alteryx Designer training to individuals looking to advance their careers or enhance their companies' data capabilities.

"The Alteryx mission to modernize and streamline the data science experience for analysts around the globe aligns perfectly with Udacity's goal to enable individuals and organizations to unlock their potential," said Kai Roemmelt, CEO of Udacity. "As AI and analytics continue to grow in demand across all industries and nearly all business functions, Alteryx is well positioned to help people meet that need. We're excited for the positive response we expect to see from our community in this new offering."

The partnership is further strengthened by Udacity's recent acquisition by Accenture, a leading global professional services company. The initiative underscores Alteryx's commitment to making data analytics more accessible and aligns with the growing need for data literacy across industries. By leveraging Udacity's extensive reach and Alteryx's expertise in data analytics, this partnership aims to create a new generation of data-savvy professionals equipped to drive innovation and informed decision-making in their organizations.

