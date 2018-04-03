Alteryx Amplifies the Thrill of Solving in APAC

"The main reason we chose Alteryx, and the reason we are using the platform more and more, is because we see so much potential for what it can do for our team and for the company," said Jason Cheung, customer advocacy business analytics team leader at Stratasys. "Alteryx is now our secret weapon. We are excited to now have the Alteryx team based locally in the APAC region."

"By introducing Alteryx, we have improved our capabilities to process and blend very large and often fragmented data sets," said Benjamin Chua, director of analytics at Weave Services. "We have also made it easier to go to the deepest granularity for our analysis, which ultimately improves the action-ability and time value of the insights. We're excited to have more regional representation to support us in developing deeper in-house expertise with the Alteryx platform."

Alteryx appoints Celine Siow as regional vice president of APAC and Japan to build upon the company's momentum in the region and capitalize on analytics and business intelligence (BI) market potential. Gartner predicts that market will grow 12.2% to $1,120.9 million USD in the mature APAC market, and 15.5% to $461.8 million USD in the emerging APAC market in 2018. 1 Celine has more than 15 years of experience in ICT and IT strategy consulting, and most recently served as vice president of sales at Solarwinds. In her role at Alteryx, she will be responsible for building and growing the APAC-based team to strengthen sales, support and market presence, and will work closely with the company's long list of channel partners in the region, including Velocity Business Solutions, Tridant, Classmethod and Nex&Tech.

"We have a great partnership with Alteryx and are very excited by the continued expansion of the platform, and our shared vision of enabling organizations to make more informed decisions and drive business impact," said Ian Whitehouse, director at Velocity Business Solutions. "We have developed strong expertise on the Alteryx platform and we're looking forward to helping even more customers across the APAC region experience the tremendous benefits of advanced analytics."

"Alteryx is completely reshaping the way businesses around the world leverage data to make game-changing decisions, and that is especially true in APAC, where our customer base is growing rapidly," said Celine Siow. "The Singapore headquarters will serve as our APAC launching pad as we help companies unify the analytics experience and break barriers to insights faster."

Alteryx celebrates the launch of its APAC headquarters today alongside more than 200 customers, prospects and partners at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The news comes several weeks after Alteryx announced the acquisition of its master distributor in Australia.

1 Gartner "Forecast: Enterprise Software Markets, Worldwide, 2014-2021, 4Q17 Update" by Hai Hong Swinehart, Terilyn Palanca, Neha Gupta, April Adams, Robert P. Anderson, Fabrizio Biscotti, Bindi Bhullar, Matthew Cheung, JP Corriveau, Alan Dayley, Sid Deshpande, Federico De Silva, Yanna Dharmasthira, Chad Eschinger, Jim Hare, John Kostoulas, Nigel Montgomery, Chris Pang, Julian Poulter, Craig Roth, Michael Warrilow, Alys Woodward, Laurie F. Wurster; December 15, 2017.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

