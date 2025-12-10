Alteryx Strengthens Enterprise Governance and Transparency for Trusted, Scalable Analytics

New Data Lineage Integrations and Administrative Oversight in the Alteryx One Platform Give Enterprises End-to-End Visibility and Control Across AI-Powered Workflows

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, announced new governance capabilities designed to help enterprises scale AI-ready analytics with enhanced data transparency and stronger controls. The latest release of the Alteryx One platform introduces enhanced administrative oversight, including new data lineage capabilities through integrations with leading data governance platforms, Atlan and Collibra.

As organizations accelerate their use of AI and analytics beyond pilots, maintaining trust in data powering decisions is mission-critical. AI delivers value only when the underlying data is governed, consistent, and trusted. The latest release reinforces Alteryx's commitment to responsible, enterprise-grade governance with capabilities that deliver end-to-end visibility into how data flows, transforms, and informs outcomes.

"Enterprises need clear visibility into their data origin to enable trusted, AI-driven decision making," said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. "With our new data lineage integrations, Alteryx workflows become fully integrated components of the enterprise data ecosystem. By connecting with leading governance platforms, we're giving organizations the transparency and control required to manage their most critical data and processes responsibly. This strengthens the foundation for scaling AI with confidence, backed by trusted, enterprise-grade governance."

Ensuring Transparency from Data to Decision

Through new integrations with Atlan and Collibra, customers gain full traceability from data origin to outcome, ensuring that every insight is grounded in approved, auditable sources. This level of transparency helps organizations strengthen compliance, reduce risk, and build reliable AI systems that users can trust.

Data lineage also helps leaders better understand how data is being used across teams, identifying the most frequently accessed sources and surfacing previously hidden or duplicated work. This visibility transforms lineage from a governance safeguard into an accelerator for data modernization, empowering organizations to prioritize which data assets to consolidate, migrate, or elevate into cloud data platforms.

"AI only works when humans and agents can trust the data behind it," said Mark Pavletich, Vice President of Product and Ecosystem at Atlan. "Atlan's partnership with Alteryx gives teams a clear view of how data moves through the analytic and AI supply chain and across Alteryx One. This enables teams to move quickly with Alteryx's AI-powered analytics while bringing context, meaning, and governance together in Atlan to form a stronger foundation for AI."

"We are excited to see the launch of Alteryx's data lineage integration with Collibra with the latest release of Alteryx One platform," said Chandra Papudesu, Vice President of Product Management, Data Lineage and Integrations at Collibra. "Our joint customers need visibility and transparency of their data that is powering AI and analytics. Through this partnership we enable technical and business teams to have full context to their data to improve trust, address compliance and power AI workloads."

Simplifying Governance for IT and Admin Teams

Alteryx has also introduced new tools to simplify governance for IT and analytics leaders. Expanded administrative controls, including role-based permissions, SCIM provisioning for automated user management, audit logging, and in-app visibility enhancements, give administrators deeper oversight into platform usage and governance activity. These capabilities help maintain compliance and policy enforcement as self-service analytics adoption grows.

"Our research of 1200 AI use cases shows that governance is one of the top challenges enterprises face in their AI initiatives," said David Menninger, Executive Director, Technology Research at ISG Software Research. "Alteryx is addressing this need by delivering the administrative ability and controls enterprises need while preserving the speed and agility users require. It's an impactful example of how modern governance should operate, enabling the proper access and use of data rather than focusing on preventing access to data."

By uniting governance, transparency, and automation in a single platform, Alteryx helps organizations scale trusted, explainable analytics while maintaining agility. Learn more about the Alteryx One platform and how it is advancing responsible AI and analytics here.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

