Alteryx and KPMG LLP Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Data-Driven Business Transformations

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, and KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced a strategic alliance to help organizations accelerate data-driven business transformations. As part of the alliance, KPMG has also been named an Alteryx Principal Alliance Partner.



The alliance is led by KPMG Ignition Tax – the firm's core for data-driven, tax transformation in hybrid cloud environments launched to help organizations unlock value and prepare for the future through intelligence capabilities. Together, KPMG and Alteryx will leverage their knowledge and experience in shaping data strategies and delivering broad digital transformation initiatives to speed automation outcomes, modernize tax functions and establish governance and security.

"KPMG is committed to investing in and developing state-of-the-art tax technology that can help our clients reimagine their tax operations by delivering greater efficiencies and cost and risk management strategies," said Brad Brown, global head of Innovation and Technology – Tax, KPMG. "This strategic alliance will benefit our clients by equipping them with repeatable technology solutions that can be harnessed to address their most pressing data and analytics challenges."

The alliance will provide a seamless experience for the companies' joint clients with access to products and services that will drive business outcomes across supply chain, retail, healthcare and life sciences, insurance and more.

"The need for automation has never been more acute for organizations struggling to turn data into meaningful decisions," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "We're excited that this alliance with KPMG will combine their deep industry expertise with the power of our trusted analytics capabilities to help customers accelerate analytics and data science automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives."

For more information about the Alteryx and KPMG alliance, please visit: https://www.kpmg.us/alliances/kpmg-alteryx.html

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end software platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA™). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

