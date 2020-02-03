Alteryx And PwC U.S. Announce Strategic Relationship To Accelerate Digital Transformation

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), transforming business through data science, analytics and process automation, today announced a five-year strategic relationship with PwC U.S., which includes the designation of the firm as a "Global Elite Partner." This relationship supports PwC's $3 billion investment in advancing digital transformation within its own workforce, for its clients and communities, through the firm's "New world. New skills." commitment. The Alteryx data science, analytics and process automation platform combined with PwC's consulting, digital experience and market reach, puts the two companies at the forefront of accelerating digital transformation for major organizations.

"Today marks the beginning of the PwC and Alteryx strategic relationship," said Suneet Dua, chief product officer of PwC U.S. "Demand for helping companies adapt within the digital age continues to escalate, and with Alteryx, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate this transformation more effectively and efficiently for clients."

PwC will help advise clients in establishing strategy and governance around their automation program, building automation solutions on the Alteryx Platform via hands-on, business-focused training, process assessment and data design, and a variety of other means. By doing so, PwC will help clients across industries gain an introduction to the practice of automation, analytics and transformation and empower them to solve complex data processing challenges with the Alteryx Platform.

"We are excited and committed to the success of this relationship with PwC as it's instrumental to each company's objective of accelerating digital transformation across the Global 2000," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and chief executive officer of Alteryx. "The deep functional and industry knowledge of PwC professionals worldwide and their own significant usage of Alteryx makes them uniquely equipped to help clients unleash the full power of analytics, data science and process automation with the Alteryx Platform."

As a strategic "Global Elite Partner," Alteryx and PwC will also implement a variety of go-to-market initiatives and reach clients worldwide through sales and marketing activities. Click here to learn more about the PwC and Alteryx relationship.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 157 countries with over 276,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com/US.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit https://www.alteryx.com.

