Alteryx and UiPath Expand Partnership, Broaden Analytics Automation with New Connector

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx's recent product release. Alteryx will also participate in an expert panel at the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, taking place October 5-6 in Las Vegas, where the company will be exhibiting its Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform and bi-directional integration with UiPath.

Together, Alteryx APA + UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) eases the process of digital transformation by unlocking the value from enterprise data. As organizations modernize their infrastructure, data can remain trapped in legacy systems and other sources that lack the necessary APIs for access. Thanks to RPA, organizations with repetitive processes involving data residing in homegrown, older, or non-API systems can now achieve faster time to insights and reduce the risk of error.

"We are excited that our technology partnership with UiPath provides robust integration between analytics and RPA for more intelligent business processes," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer of Alteryx. "The newly released connector accelerates value for mutual customers by making it easy to invoke UiPath bots from within an Alteryx workflow, enabling automated analysis and augmented robotic intelligence to drive smarter business outcomes using every byte of data in the organization—even the 'dark' data hiding in legacy systems."

With Alteryx and UiPath, organizations have achieved significant business outcomes, including the accelerated delivery of unemployment benefits to Florida residents early in the Covid-19 pandemic. During the UiPath FORWARD IV conference participants can hear how a team from the State of Florida was able to take a legacy system capable of processing just a few thousand applications to over 2 million applications using Alteryx to train UiPath bots that sorted and backdated millions of pages of paperwork.

"The continued partnership with Alteryx, including the addition of the connector, emphasizes the strategic value the company brings to the UiPath technology partner ecosystem," said Ted Kummert, executive vice president of product and engineering at UiPath. "By giving users the ability to execute a UiPath process directly in an Alteryx workflow and connecting that process with Alteryx's data preparation and advanced analytics furthers the ability for UiPath to help data scientists and engineers gain access to all of the data they need, and in the shape that they need it."

