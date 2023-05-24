Alteryx Announces New Generative AI Capabilities to Supercharge Analytics Democratization

Alteryx AiDIN infuses the power of Generative AI with analytics automation to enable analytics for all

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced Alteryx AiDIN, the industry's first engine that combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI with the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to accelerate analytics efficiency and productivity. Alteryx now brings the most advanced models and methods to more users across the organization, enabling anyone to capture the competitive advantage of AI and ML.

"Alteryx is providing new ways to interact with, improve, and reimagine analytics by integrating generative AI into its Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform portfolio," said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. "These are exactly the types of integrations that will help enterprises drive high quality insights from large language models."

Alteryx is combining the power of its trusted Alteryx analytics outputs with generative AI and large language models to supercharge the democratization of analytics and dissemination of insights across the organization, while still capturing the governance and observability Alteryx is known for. This announcement includes the first of many new anticipated innovations for Alteryx AiDIN, which powers:

Magic Documents , a new Alteryx Auto Insights feature, that uses an enterprise-grade generative AI integration to revolutionize data insights reporting and sharing with stakeholders. This feature delivers smart, in-context data visualization summaries, as well as seamless PowerPoint, email, and message generation capabilities for tailored audiences.





, a new Alteryx Auto Insights feature, that uses an enterprise-grade generative AI integration to revolutionize data insights reporting and sharing with stakeholders. This feature delivers smart, in-context data visualization summaries, as well as seamless PowerPoint, email, and message generation capabilities for tailored audiences. Workflow Summary for Alteryx Designer, enabling users to document their processes more effectively by automatically generating workflow summaries and metadata in natural language. This enables easier governance and auditability of all workflow data processes and data pipelines.





for Alteryx Designer, enabling users to document their processes more effectively by automatically generating workflow summaries and metadata in natural language. This enables easier governance and auditability of all workflow data processes and data pipelines. The OpenAI connector, which is being designed to allow users to roll Generative AI into their own Alteryx Designer workflows. The easy-to-use drag-and-drop tool is expected to generate compelling natural language outputs from users' data and analytics and give users the power to transform how they present and share data.

These new and anticipated features in Alteryx AiDIN will bring the most robust Generative AI and ML capabilities to every user. This initiative builds on current existing innovations from Alteryx like Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing that enable customers to access more data across the enterprise to power their model outputs and reporting.

Alongside innovation, trust in data security and governance of analytics processes is key to maximizing the benefits of democratization efforts. With AiDIN, Alteryx continues to deliver a solid framework for maximizing business value through implementation of effective purpose-built AI capabilities within carefully orchestrated, secure applications.

"With generative AI, users unlock an entirely new way of using insights to transform their business and solve their biggest challenges," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx. "With these game-changing Alteryx AiDIN capabilities, customers can intuitively infuse data-driven insights into every decision across every function, while maintaining governance over their analytics processes."

Alteryx is showcasing exciting new innovations, compelling customer stories, and insightful research at its annual user conference, Inspire 2023. Register to catch virtual sessions live and on-demand at alteryx.com/inspire.

