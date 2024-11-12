Alteryx Announces Streamlined Enhancements for Hybrid Analytics Processes and Workflows

Fall release provides capabilities for seamless data connectivity and AI-assisted reporting for business analysts

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., a leader in automated and AI analytics, today announced its Fall 2024 release for the Alteryx platform. The latest update supports hybrid architectures and meets customers where they are—whether in the cloud or on premises. Alteryx's Fall 2024 release provides business analysts with a seamless analytics experience that scales data-driven insights across departments and industries.

As enterprises continue to gather insights and value from vast amounts of information, business and IT leaders are looking to gain more control over their data without creating siloes or limiting user access to make decisions. Because of this, IT leaders are increasingly leaning into hybrid environments for improved usability and connectivity between cloud-based and on-premises solutions.

Driven by customer feedback, the Fall 2024 release improves the user experience of developing and managing analytics workflows to increase productivity. The new capabilities include:

New data connectors, including support for Google Cloud Storage and SingleStore, allow customers to maximize the value of their data investments across more platforms.

Support for Analytic Apps in Alteryx Cloud Execution for Desktop, enabling easy deployment, management, and usage of custom apps both on-prem and in the cloud for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform customers.

Enterprise Utility enhancements provide greater flexibility and control in user management for admins and additional security.

Server API improvements enable admins to take additional programmatic actions, including scheduling Analytic Apps and retrieving all jobs via API, boosting efficiency.

"Our latest enhancements to the Alteryx platform underscore our commitment to empowering the business analyst to quickly and effectively drive business results with data," said Jay Henderson, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Alteryx. "These AI and productivity features allow them to spend less time in administrative tasks and more time discovering meaningful insights in their data."

As part of this release, features that bring enhanced levels of AI and analytics usability to Alteryx customers will also become widely available:

Magic Reports in Public Preview mode: The latest innovation in the Alteryx suite of reporting and visualization capabilities combines the flexibility of an advanced editor with the power of automated analysis and the intelligence of AI to automate insight generation and streamline reporting. Magic Reports allows customers to build, collaborate, and share dynamic analytics reports in a comprehensive, flexible, and AI-infused solution.

The latest innovation in the Alteryx suite of reporting and visualization capabilities combines the flexibility of an advanced editor with the power of automated analysis and the intelligence of AI to automate insight generation and streamline reporting. Magic Reports allows customers to build, collaborate, and share dynamic analytics reports in a comprehensive, flexible, and AI-infused solution. Standard Mode in General Availability mode: This new mode inside Designer Cloud comes with a more robust selection of new Designer Prep and Blend tools that expand use cases and streamline the process of working with cloud data.

This new mode inside Designer Cloud comes with a more robust selection of new Designer Prep and Blend tools that expand use cases and streamline the process of working with cloud data. LiveQuery in General Availability mode: The latest update to the Alteryx cloud platform enhances integration with cloud data warehouses, including Snowflake and Databricks. LiveQuery makes it possible to work with data directly from cloud data warehouses, providing customers with greater data privacy, faster processing times, and reduced egress costs.

Cesar Picco, Senior Engineer with T-Mobile, said, "Magic Reports looks exciting. Reporting is so important to analytics initiatives, this kind of innovation has the potential to provide great automation opportunities to analytics teams."

Learn more about Alteryx's Fall 2024 product enhancements here

