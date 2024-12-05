Alteryx Appoints Andy MacMillan as Chief Executive Officer

Software Industry Veteran to Drive Product Innovation and Growth Acceleration at Alteryx

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI platform for enterprise analytics backed by global private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Insight Partners ("Insight"), today announced the appointment of Andy MacMillan as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). In his new role, MacMillan will drive Alteryx forward in its mission to empower organizations to turn their data into insights and deliver better business outcomes.

"Andy's capabilities and past leadership success in leveraging AI to drive product innovation and developing high-performing teams at scaled enterprise software companies aligns well with our investment thesis, and we believe his leadership will help propel the Company to new heights," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. "We look forward to partnering with Andy and the rest of the team to support Alteryx in delivering new products and increased value to customers as it continues to enhance its AI-driven analytics cloud platform."

Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said, "The Alteryx team is incredibly excited to welcome Andy as CEO. His wealth of experience, paired with his empathetic approach to leadership and deep enterprise software industry knowledge, will forge a new path to success. We can't wait to see what Andy will achieve at Alteryx."

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the tech industry, MacMillan joins Alteryx from UserTesting, where he served as CEO. He also spent time as the Chairman and CEO of Act-On Software, helping to transform the company's product portfolio. Previously, he held several positions at Salesforce, including leading its Data.com division, and also served in product leadership roles at Oracle and Stellent.

Among MacMillan's top priorities in his new role will be accelerating Alteryx's innovation in its core platform and supporting the development of additional AI capabilities. He is also committed to building on the Company and customer culture that has created a community of more than 600,000 members.

"Great companies are built on the foundational pillars of company culture and customer-centricity, and I'm delighted to join a company that follows this same philosophy," said MacMillan. "Together with the team, we'll lead Alteryx into its next phase of growth and product innovation to help our customers succeed in their analytics journey."

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

