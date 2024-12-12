Alteryx Appoints Nali Giliana as Chief of Staff and Strategy

Enterprise SaaS industry expert joins company to lead strategy and operations

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI platform for enterprise analytics, today announced the appointment of Nali Giliana as Chief of Staff and Strategy. Giliana brings over two decades of experience in corporate strategy, go-to-market (GTM), business development, and strategic partnerships. He will play a pivotal role in driving Alteryx's next phase of growth and innovation.

Nali Giliana, Chief of Staff and Strategy, Alteryx

In his new role, Giliana joins the senior leadership team to lead strategic initiatives, as recently announced by CEO Andy MacMillan. Giliana will lead efforts to drive the company's long-term strategy and lead the execution of corporate initiatives to expand Alteryx's market presence and accelerate innovation.

"Nali's leadership and experience has helped build high-performing, highly aligned teams that have resulted in new levels of company performance, especially across go-to-market functions," said Andy MacMillan, CEO at Alteryx. "His dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence will help us to continue to drive incredible results for our customers."

Giliana brings extensive experience to Alteryx, having previously held leadership positions at HP, Adobe, OpenText, and UserTesting. At UserTesting, he spent four years managing key GTM functions and supporting strategic initiatives in the Office of the CEO. Giliana's work was pivotal in executing corporate strategies, improving operational effectiveness, and strengthening organizational collaboration.

In his new role at Alteryx, Giliana will focus on advancing strategic priorities, optimizing workflows, evolving M&A strategies, and driving innovation. He will lead initiatives designed to transform the business and make a lasting impact on employees, customers, partners, and the community. Giliana's professional journey reflects a consistent emphasis on integrating strategy and operations to drive sustainable growth.

"I am thrilled to join Alteryx at such a pivotal time," said Giliana. "From the moment I joined, I was instantly impressed with our growing customer and community base that relies on the Alteryx platform to drive efficient, high-quality insights from their data that have significant impact on their organizations. I look forward to working with the talented team here to help us reach new heights."

About Alteryx

Alteryx powers actionable insights with the AI Platform for Enterprise Analytics. With Alteryx, organizations can drive smarter, faster decisions with a secure platform deployable in on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to automate analytics to improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risks across their organizations.

