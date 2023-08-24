Alteryx Appoints New Channel Leader To Accelerate Partner Momentum

News provided by

Alteryx, Inc.

24 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Accomplished global alliances leader Scott Van Valkenburgh joins Alteryx to strengthen partner program and maximize value for customers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced the appointment of Scott Van Valkenburgh as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels, to lead Alteryx's global partner strategy and execution.

The Alteryx partner ecosystem is expected to play a pivotal role in unleashing the value of Alteryx AiDIN, the industry's first engine that combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI with the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to accelerate analytics efficiency and productivity. Alteryx partners will extend Alteryx's reach, equipping customers with the most advanced analytics models and methods across enterprises in every industry and enabling anyone to capture the competitive advantage of AI and ML.

Van Valkenburgh will focus on accelerated enablement of Alteryx's global partner ecosystem and partner solution development to maximize the value of the Alteryx platform for customers. The Alteryx partner ecosystem consists of a diverse set of Solution Providers, Global Systems Integrators, Technology Alliances and OEMs.

"I am honored to welcome Scott to our global Go-To-Market leadership team," said Paula Hansen, President and CRO, Alteryx. "As we embark on the next chapter of growth with our partner ecosystem, I am confident that Scott's vision and expertise will foster partner-delivered value for customers as they operationalize analytics for transformation and business outcomes."

Van Valkenburgh joins Alteryx with over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently from Genpact, a leading professional services firm that runs digitally enabled business operations for Fortune Global 500 companies. As the SVP of Worldwide Alliance and Channel Sales, he established and led Genpact's global partner strategy across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Prior to Genpact, Scott served as the Senior Director, Global Alliance Relationships and Channels for SAS. There, he led a high-performing global alliance team with P&L responsibility, managed 1400+ partners, and launched a new global partner program. Before joining SAS, Scott held various leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including leading its Global Industry Solution Centers.

"A thriving partner ecosystem is the key to delivering customer value and driving growth," said Van Valkenburgh. "I am thrilled to be part of the amazing team at Alteryx and eager to hit the ground running executing the global partner strategy. This is an ideal time to join, as Alteryx has a robust partner ecosystem with untapped potential to enable analytics for all."

For more information, learn about the Alteryx partner ecosystem or inquire into becoming an Alteryx partner.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit http://www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Also from this source

Alteryx Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Alteryx Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.