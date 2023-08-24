Alteryx Appoints New Channel Leader To Accelerate Partner Momentum

Accomplished global alliances leader Scott Van Valkenburgh joins Alteryx to strengthen partner program and maximize value for customers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced the appointment of Scott Van Valkenburgh as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels, to lead Alteryx's global partner strategy and execution.

The Alteryx partner ecosystem is expected to play a pivotal role in unleashing the value of Alteryx AiDIN, the industry's first engine that combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI with the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform to accelerate analytics efficiency and productivity. Alteryx partners will extend Alteryx's reach, equipping customers with the most advanced analytics models and methods across enterprises in every industry and enabling anyone to capture the competitive advantage of AI and ML.

Van Valkenburgh will focus on accelerated enablement of Alteryx's global partner ecosystem and partner solution development to maximize the value of the Alteryx platform for customers. The Alteryx partner ecosystem consists of a diverse set of Solution Providers, Global Systems Integrators, Technology Alliances and OEMs.

"I am honored to welcome Scott to our global Go-To-Market leadership team," said Paula Hansen, President and CRO, Alteryx. "As we embark on the next chapter of growth with our partner ecosystem, I am confident that Scott's vision and expertise will foster partner-delivered value for customers as they operationalize analytics for transformation and business outcomes."

Van Valkenburgh joins Alteryx with over 25 years of leadership experience, most recently from Genpact, a leading professional services firm that runs digitally enabled business operations for Fortune Global 500 companies. As the SVP of Worldwide Alliance and Channel Sales, he established and led Genpact's global partner strategy across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Prior to Genpact, Scott served as the Senior Director, Global Alliance Relationships and Channels for SAS. There, he led a high-performing global alliance team with P&L responsibility, managed 1400+ partners, and launched a new global partner program. Before joining SAS, Scott held various leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including leading its Global Industry Solution Centers.

"A thriving partner ecosystem is the key to delivering customer value and driving growth," said Van Valkenburgh. "I am thrilled to be part of the amazing team at Alteryx and eager to hit the ground running executing the global partner strategy. This is an ideal time to join, as Alteryx has a robust partner ecosystem with untapped potential to enable analytics for all."

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit http://www.alteryx.com.

