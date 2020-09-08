Alteryx Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Newly Created Chief Human Resources Officer Role

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), today announced that L. David Kingsley has joined the company in a newly created role as the chief human resources officer (CHRO). David's responsibilities include leading the company's global HR teams across talent acquisition, onboarding, total rewards, learning and development and HR business partners. He will also oversee the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Alteryx for Good, diversity and inclusion program, Alter.Us, as well as internal employee resource groups.

"Company culture has to be a CEO-level priority and is a critical imperative for our entire organization. I am excited to welcome David to the Alteryx executive leadership team to champion our company mission and the continued development of our culture and our global associate base," said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and chief executive officer of Alteryx. "David's commitment to data-driven approaches that build people, processes and culture in value-centered organizations makes him a natural fit for Alteryx, as we empower more and more companies to fuel business and social outcomes with analytics. His focus on our associates and building talented teams will be critical as we scale the organization for continued global growth."

David brings over 20 years of experience helping global, value-driven companies grow through focused initiatives around workforce and succession planning, leadership development, employee experience and employer brand initiatives. Most recently, David served as the chief people officer for Vlocity, leading up to and through its acquisition by Salesforce. David held executive roles at MuleSoft as the head of global people and places and at Salesforce as the senior vice president of human resources for strategy and operations. He has also served in organization development practice leadership roles at Accenture and Booz Allen, working with clients in the U.S. intelligence community, Oil & Gas, communications and high technology industries.

"Alteryx is a known leader and innovator in the APA market, fueled by the stellar execution of its talented, global associate base," said Kingsley. "Just as we provide our customers with one-of-a-kind experiences and game-changing technology and digital transformation for their businesses, it is critical that our associates are equally supported with the best tools and resources to succeed in every step of their career journeys. I am thrilled to join a purpose-driven company in a space that is increasingly important in today's environment, and I look forward to engaging our associates in meaningful ways that enable career growth, productive teams and business efficiencies."

