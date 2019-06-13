Alteryx Embraces Analytics as an Equalizer to Amplify Diversity and Inclusion at Inspire 2019

IRVINE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced enhanced diversity and inclusion programs and support for Nashville-based nonprofit, Make Music Nashville, at Inspire U.S. 2019, the company's annual user conference.

Alteryx introduced "Alter.Us," the company's diversity and inclusion program aimed at promoting comprehensive diversity across its leadership and associates, including race, gender, religion, country of origin, education, cognitive thinking, experience and background. Diversity has been a key pillar of the company's culture since its inception and a critical factor in driving global growth and business success. Dean Stoecker, chairman and chief executive officer, is personally championing the program, collaborating with an internal committee composed of varying levels and departments across the organization to incorporate different perspectives, enhance creativity, increase associate engagement and satisfaction, up-level innovative problem solving and improve decision making. Learn more about the program by visiting the Alter.Us Booth in the Alter.Nation Expo Hall at Inspire.

"Diversity and inclusion needs to be a CEO-level priority and at Alteryx, it is a critical imperative for all levels of the company, which is why we established 'Alter.Us,'" said Dean Stoecker. "We create a technology platform, but it is our associates and our customers that bring the humanity and the insights, fostered by diverse cultures, backgrounds and approaches to problem solving. Promoting diversity and equality is not a socially responsible initiative alone, but a strategic business decision. Diversity should reflect the community we serve and can appeal to new customer bases, open business opportunities and impact financial, social and cultural outcomes."

In recognition of these efforts, Alteryx was recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards "W" Winning Company for its commitment to board diversity with two women sitting on its Board of Directors, Kimberly Alexy and Eileen Schloss. 2020 Women on Boards is a nonprofit education and advocacy campaign committed to raising public awareness about the value of gender-diverse boards.

Today at Inspire, Olivia Duane Adams, co-founder and chief customer officer, is hosting a Women of Analytics panel and luncheon titled, "Analytics as an Equalizer," highlighting the importance of involving all genders in the promotion of equality, not just women. The evolving landscape of the data science and analytics market creates an inherent need for organizations to foster data-driven cultures fueled by collaboration and diversity, presenting an opportunity for women in the workforce to accelerate their careers by embracing analytic roles. This year's panel includes Julia Cole, Nashville recording artist; Linora D'souza, senior director at Hilton; Esther Bezborodko, senior IT trainer at McKinsey & Co., Inc.; and Ariana Fuller, vice president at a top financial institution. The panel is one of many hosted each year by the Women of Analytics initiative and its affiliated chapters across the globe, created as part of the Alteryx Community to empower women in business.

Just as Alteryx recognizes analytics as an equalizer, Nashville-based nonprofit, Make Music Nashville (MMN), recognizes music as an equalizer and aims to provide an equal platform for musicians of all skill levels, interests and walks of life to inspire the next generation of musicians through innovative outreach programming. Alteryx for Good is supporting Make Music Nashville by working with customers, partners and associates on-site at Inspire to build 600 musical units, which will be donated to the organization and distributed at MMN's free musical celebration, hosted in conjunction with World Music Day on June 21. At the Night Market Marimba Jam, an on-site instructor will guide participants on how to use the single-note marimba units donated by Alteryx, known as "BamBooms," which are designed to allow anyone to learn how to play music without learning to read it. To learn more about MMN, contribute to their efforts or attend the event, please visit www.makemusicday.org/nashville.

"Music has the power to bring people together and our annual, free event creates opportunities for the local Nashville community to take part in World Music Day through music education, play-alongs and concert experiences," said Matthew Fox, president of Make Music Nashville. "We rely on our volunteers, sponsors and supporters to make this event happen every year and we are grateful to Alteryx for their contributions to making music accessible to all."

